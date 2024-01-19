Kemnay Academy appoints new head teacher from Elgin Academy

Kemnay Academy has appointed a new head teacher.

Following what the Aberdeenshire school described as “competitive recruitment procedures”, Kyle Scott, the current Elgin Academy head, has been named as the new man in charge at Kemnay.

In a letter to parents this morning, acting head teacher Ian Wright said Mr Scott would likely start in March. An official start date is still to be confirmed following pre-employment checks.

Mr Wright said he looked forward to welcoming Mr Scott to the school.

Kemnay Academy said goodbye to previous head Lizbeth Paul, who joined the school in 2015, at the end of last term.

Incoming Kemnay Academy head teacher taking up baton after previous head’s ‘transformative’ stint at helm

The school said her leadership had been “transformative”, and that she had left Kemnay Academy “a very different place” from when she arrived.

Kemnay Academy came an impressive eighth in Aberdeenshire in last year’s school league tables, with 41% of leavers achieving five or more Highers.

Mr Scott leaves Elgin Academy sitting fourth among Moray schools in the league tables.

Increasing Kemnay Academy roll a concern

One challenge, however, is the increasing school roll, which remains an issue despite recent upgrades to the school building.

Kemnay Academy is currently the most over capacity school in Aberdeenshire.

With 982 pupils, and a capacity sitting at 730, the school roll is running at 34.5% over its maximum limit.

Aberdeenshire Council said, however, that the stats needed to be considered in context.

Although Kemnay Academy has a published capacity of 730 pupils, the council said it has a working capacity of 980 pupils due to additional non-linked accommodation.

A £14.3million extension – including a new gym, music room, additional support for learning facilities and space for extra classrooms – was opened in 2015.