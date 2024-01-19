Duncan Ferguson targets fresh Caley Thistle Scottish Cup push – but is wary of Broomhill

Duncan Ferguson would love Caley Thistle to add to their Scottish Cup story this season.

However, the Inverness manager knows this window of opportunity will only open up to them if they take care of Lowland League Broomhill on Saturday.

The Highlanders won the famous silverware under John Hughes in 2015, and were runners-up to treble-winners Celtic last summer under Billy Dodds.

Their road to Hampden this season kicked off with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Lowland League visitors Cowdenbeath in November.

It required 80th and 84th-minute goals from David Wotherspoon – now at Dundee United – and Billy Mckay to see off the Blue Brazil.

Early goal would set the tone for ICT

A home tie against a Broomhill side 12th in the Lowland League presents what many see as a golden chance to reach the last 16, but Ferguson has been in the game long enough to know it could be a tricky tie.

He said: “The club has a great history in the Scottish Cup, but it’s a case of one game at a time. Hopefully then we can add to that history.

“It would good to score early and ideally go a few goals up, but as the last round showed, it was very difficult for us.

“We did break them down and got there in the end.

“Hopefully we can start quicker this time. We won’t under-estimate them – this is a big game for Broomhill as well.

“We will keep working hard, keep believing, and hopefully we can break them down and keep a clean sheet.”

Ferguson: ‘The pressure is on us’

Ferguson insists it is his seventh-placed Championship team who must prove why they are three levels above Broomhill, who have a free hit.

He said: “Listen, it was a great run for this team to the Scottish Cup final last year after they got back into the competition (after Queen’s Park were expelled for fielding an ineligible player).

“Hopefully we can continue that.

“We have a home draw against a lower league and that’s the main thing. We’re expected to win.

“The pressure is on us. Broomhill have no pressure.

“We’ve good players and a good team, so hopefully we can break them down.”

🏆 It's Scottish Cup Fourth Round action this weekend at the Caledonian Stadium as we face @BroomhillFC 🎟️ Adults £15, Concessions: £10, Under 12s: FREE Tickets available now from https://t.co/iOIFJ8EV0e Buy in advance to avoid delays on matchday! Full Info:… pic.twitter.com/2a9kpxHFm9 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 15, 2024

Nine cup goals for Broomhill so far

To reach this stage of the Scottish Cup, Broomhill defeated Cumbernauld Colts – managed by ex-ICT star David Proctor – 3-1, and repeated that scoreline against West of Scotland Premier Division champions Beith Juniors, before beating Cumnock Juniors 3-0, also from the top-table of the West of Scotland League.

Knee knocks mean there are concerns for Caley Thistle’s Danny Devine, Cammy Harper and Billy Mckay going into Saturday.