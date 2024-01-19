Duncan Ferguson targets fresh Caley Thistle Scottish Cup push – but is wary of Broomhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson targets fresh Caley Thistle Scottish Cup push – but is wary of Broomhill

Stephen Swift’s Broomhill, who were 4-1 league winners against Gretna 2008 last weekend, have already beaten three sides to reach this stage of the competition. 

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Jags boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson would love Caley Thistle to add to their Scottish Cup story this season.

However, the Inverness manager knows this window of opportunity will only open up to them if they take care of Lowland League Broomhill on Saturday.

The Highlanders won the famous silverware under John Hughes in 2015, and were runners-up to treble-winners Celtic last summer under Billy Dodds. 

Their road to Hampden this season kicked off with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Lowland League visitors Cowdenbeath in November.

It required 80th and 84th-minute goals from David Wotherspoon – now at Dundee United – and Billy Mckay to see off the Blue Brazil.

Early goal would set the tone for ICT

A home tie against a Broomhill side 12th in the Lowland League presents what many see as a golden chance to reach the last 16, but Ferguson has been in the game long enough to know it could be a tricky tie.

He said: “The club has a great history in the Scottish Cup, but it’s a case of one game at a time. Hopefully then we can add to that history.

“It would good to score early and ideally go a few goals up, but as the last round showed, it was very difficult for us.

“We did break them down and got there in the end.

“Hopefully we can start quicker this time. We won’t under-estimate them – this is a big game for Broomhill as well.

“We will keep working hard, keep believing, and hopefully we can break them down and keep a clean sheet.”

Ferguson: ‘The pressure is on us’

Ferguson insists it is his seventh-placed Championship team who must prove why they are three levels above Broomhill, who have a free hit.

He said: “Listen, it was a great run for this team to the Scottish Cup final last year after they got back into the competition (after Queen’s Park were expelled for fielding an ineligible player).

“Hopefully we can continue that.

“We have a home draw against a lower league and that’s the main thing. We’re expected to win.

“The pressure is on us. Broomhill have no pressure.

“We’ve good players and a good team, so hopefully we can break them down.”

Nine cup goals for Broomhill so far

To reach this stage of the Scottish Cup, Broomhill defeated Cumbernauld Colts – managed by ex-ICT star David Proctor – 3-1, and repeated that scoreline against West of Scotland Premier Division champions Beith Juniors, before beating Cumnock Juniors 3-0, also from the top-table of the West of Scotland League.

Knee knocks mean there are concerns for Caley Thistle’s Danny Devine, Cammy Harper and Billy Mckay going into Saturday.

