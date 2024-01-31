Forres Academy RAAC concrete: Final exams for pupils may have to take place away from school due to ongoing works

Forres Academy pupils could be forced to take final exams in May away from the school during ongoing RAAC concrete investigations.

Sections of the school have been closed since August last year after the potentially dangerous material was found.

It has forced students to be bussed to Elgin and Lossiemouth for practical classes due to some rooms being sealed off.

Today Moray Council announced it has completed the second phase of structural works as part of a £600,000 project to make the school safe.

However, disruption is expected to continue until the spring with talks continuing about where exams will be held.

When will Forres Academy return to normal?

Moray Council has confirmed drama classrooms on the first floor are now fully back in use as well as technical workshops and five science labs.

It means practical classes in those subjects are able to be restored to Forres Academy while some RAAC concrete work continues.

However, home economics continues to be taught away from the school with pupils due to be bussed for practical lessons until April.

Most prelims are currently taking place away from Forres Academy at Forres House Community Centre and talks are continuing about whether this will be necessary for final exams in May if RAAC concrete work is ongoing.

Ongoing repairs at the school will include the recovery of classrooms that have been out of use.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson paid tribute to the crews repairing the school and pupils and staff for working through the disruption.

She said: “The progress made to recover so much of the schools teaching space and minimise disruption is fantastic.

“The entire staff and pupil’s response during this unsettling period is nothing short of outstanding and I commend everyone at Forres Academy for their continued resilience.”

What repairs have been done at Forres Academy due to RAAC concrete?

RAAC concrete was commonly used in construction when Forres Academy was built.

However, it has a limited lifespan which can lead to buildings become structurally unsafe after about 30 years.

It was discovered at Forres Academy in July last year with seven classrooms initially affected after a detailed inspection. That number then rose to 28 the following month with the kitchen area on the ground floor also highlighted.

Initial work included temporarily propping up affected sections. The permanent fix has involved fixing steel support beams to underpin the affected concrete.

Meanwhile, Moray Council has spent £25,000 on 70 laptops to help pupils with online learning during the disruption.

Officials will continue to monitor the RAAC concrete areas at Forres Academy. However, funding has already been approved for a replacement school, which is due to open in August 2027 at a yet-to-be-agreed site.