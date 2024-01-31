Forres Academy RAAC concrete: Final exams for pupils may have to take place away from school due to ongoing works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres Academy RAAC concrete: Final exams for pupils may have to take place away from school due to ongoing works

Students will continue to be bussed elsewhere for some classes while crews continue to work at the school.

By David Mackay
Forres Academy
Forres Academy was initially closed to all pupils when the RAAC concrete was discovered. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Forres Academy pupils could be forced to take final exams in May away from the school during ongoing RAAC concrete investigations.

Sections of the school have been closed since August last year after the potentially dangerous material was found.

It has forced students to be bussed to Elgin and Lossiemouth for practical classes due to some rooms being sealed off.

Today Moray Council announced it has completed the second phase of structural works as part of a £600,000 project to make the school safe.

However, disruption is expected to continue until the spring with talks continuing about where exams will be held.

When will Forres Academy return to normal?

Moray Council has confirmed drama classrooms on the first floor are now fully back in use as well as technical workshops and five science labs.

It means practical classes in those subjects are able to be restored to Forres Academy while some RAAC concrete work continues.

However, home economics continues to be taught away from the school with pupils due to be bussed for practical lessons until April.

Kathleen Robertson in coat in Grant Park in Forres.
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson.

Most prelims are currently taking place away from Forres Academy at Forres House Community Centre and talks are continuing about whether this will be necessary for final exams in May if RAAC concrete work is ongoing.

Ongoing repairs at the school will include the recovery of classrooms that have been out of use.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson paid tribute to the crews repairing the school and pupils and staff for working through the disruption.

She said: “The progress made to recover so much of the schools teaching space and minimise disruption is fantastic.

“The entire staff and pupil’s response during this unsettling period is nothing short of outstanding and I commend everyone at Forres Academy for their continued resilience.”

What repairs have been done at Forres Academy due to RAAC concrete?

RAAC concrete was commonly used in construction when Forres Academy was built.

However, it has a limited lifespan which can lead to buildings become structurally unsafe after about 30 years.

It was discovered at Forres Academy in July last year with seven classrooms initially affected after a detailed inspection. That number then rose to 28 the following month with the kitchen area on the ground floor also highlighted.

View of Forres Academy buildings with sign in foreground pointing to reception and car park.
Forres Academy is already in line to be replaced. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Initial work included temporarily propping up affected sections. The permanent fix has involved fixing steel support beams to underpin the affected concrete.

Meanwhile, Moray Council has spent £25,000 on 70 laptops to help pupils with online learning during the disruption.

Officials will continue to monitor the RAAC concrete areas at Forres Academy. However, funding has already been approved for a replacement school, which is due to open in August 2027 at a yet-to-be-agreed site.

