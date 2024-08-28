Calum Petrie: Cost of school Activities Week an unfair burden on parents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calum Petrie: Cost of school Activities Week an unfair burden on parents

If you’re asking parents to fork out such ludicrous sums of money for a few days’ educational experience, maybe just don’t bother.

Trips to cities like Barcelona are nice, but not at the price some schools are asking. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson
By Calum Petrie

Just when parents thought they could give their bank accounts a break post-summer holidays, along comes school Activities Week.

Most schools have an Activities Week in late spring. While S4 to S6 pupils study for exams, S1s (in some schools), S2s and S3s get to enjoy either a residential trip elsewhere in the UK or abroad, or non-residential activities closer to home.

In itself it’s a good idea. Showing young people a bit of the world beyond their doorstep, exposing them to other cultures, broadening their horizons and all that. My child’s school says it’s an “important part of their curriculum”.

But there’s a problem.

A week into the new school year, my oldest informed me about his school’s plans for Activities Week next spring.

I had a week to hand in £150 in cash to the school office as a deposit, apparently, or he “wouldn’t be allowed on any of the trips”.

“We had to fill out a form. I’m going to Manchester and Liverpool.”

I see.

“Cost? Oh, it’s in some letter or email or something.”

£1,150 could buy a family holiday, instead it goes on school Activities Week

Having badgered my son for some more info, he forwarded on an email he’d got to his school account. All I’d received was an email from the school office saying pupils were being informed of the school’s plans for Activities Week, and to “discuss this with your young person.”

The knot in my stomach grew as I browsed the options. Manchester and Liverpool for £650. Paris for £850. Barcelona for, wait for it, £1,150. The costs given are “approximate”, meaning they could well be even more expensive.

Pupils at Hilton Academy in Aberdeen (since merged into St Machar Academy) went to Italy in 1985, a trip which included a two-day excursion to Yugoslavia. Parents weren’t priced out of such trips to the extent they are today. Image: DC Thomson

And there’s no guarantee they’ll get a place on their preferred trip, or any trip at all, in which case the deposit will be refunded to parents.

As for what they’ll be doing for all this money, there’s little information for parents other than the destination. No doubt my son will know before me.

Nearly £1,200 to go to Barcelona. What are they doing there, exactly? Is Concorde returning for one last flight, Oasis-style?

Having spoken to friends and acquaintances who have kids at secondary school, they all tell me similar Activities Week stories, so I know it’s not just my child’s school.

The haves and the have nots

A recent survey revealed that 23% of parents have to make cutbacks to afford school trips.

The school (council?) covers its back by saying “funding and support is available”, but a lot of families would rather put themselves in financial bother than endure what they perceive as the stigma of going cap in hand to the authorities. I’ve known several over the years.

Still others, through bitter experience of state bureaucracy, might not think applying for financial help worth the bother.

Many families will be lucky enough to be able to take the financial hit. But many won’t.

I suspect there have been a lot of disappointed children over the past week, having had the sit-down with mum and dad and informed that they won’t in fact be going on that amazing trip they’d promised their mates they would be.

Behind every school Activities Week these days are money-worried parents. Image: Shutterstock

Of course, there are non-residential, local activities on offer for “around £60”.

It seems a no-brainer to choose the non-residential option. But it’s never that simple.

It’s of course the sensible choice, but it’s a choice all parents are aware can have negative social consequences in the brutal world of playground politics.

Rising cost of trips isn’t explained by inflation

I went to Holland during my school Activities Week in the late 1990s. It involved a bus from Aberdeen to Hull, the ferry to Rotterdam with a night in a cabin on board, a week’s accommodation and various activities, and the same travel arrangements on the way back.

My mother remembers it as costing around £300, a sum I ran through the Bank of England’s inflation calculator, which shows it equates to £560 today. Less than half the cost of my child’s school’s Barcelona option.

We all want our kids to enjoy as rich an experience as possible before the responsibility of adult life hits them smack between the eyes.

But not at any price.

Honestly, if you’re asking parents to fork out such ludicrous sums of money for a few days’ educational experience, maybe just don’t bother.

Calum Petrie is Deputy Features Lead at The Press & Journal

