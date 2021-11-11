Next generation of north-east artists in spotlight for milestone show

The next generation of talented north-east artists will put their work on display in Aberdeen from this weekend in the Gray’s post-graduate degree show.

Under the banner of “Onwards” it will be a showcase for Masters’ students at Gray’s School Of Art, in disciplines ranging from photography to animation, sculpture to jewellery, painting to video.

The event, being staged in the Look Again Project Space on St Andrew’s Street, is also the first physical show since lockdown eased. While wide-ranging, there are common themes, including the pandemic itself, as well as the environment.

Course Leader, Jon Pengelly from Gray’s School of Art said: “It is fantastic to be hosting a physical exhibition again. Our students have worked very hard throughout the pandemic curating an exhibition that includes a thought-provoking and dynamic collection of work.

Show shines a line on talent at Gray’s

“This is the direction of travel we want to be going in, hosting a physical exhibition in the heart of Aberdeen at the Look Again Project Space, that shines a light on Gray’s School of Art talent.”

Julija Astasonoka is one of the Masters’ students exhibiting her work. Originally from Latvia, she draws on her Soviet heritage and presents abstract concrete sculptures with hand embroidery that explore Soviet memorialisation, brutalist architecture and Russian Avant-garde.

Julija said: “Despite the fact that this is a small exhibition, it is very special and long-awaited as it is the first live show after lockdown, something that will re-unite people in a difficult time.

How to see the degree show

“Working remotely in limited conditions during Covid times we did not expect to publicly show our creative practice and it proved that creativity has no limits, working in isolation students managed to produce honest and very personal artwork to a high standard.”

The post-graduate showcase is free and open to the public. It will run for three consecutive weekends in the Look Again Project Space, from Friday to Sunday, 11am – 4pm.

To find out more visit rgu.ac.uk/pg-showcase

