Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Next generation of north-east artists in spotlight for milestone show

By Scott Begbie
November 11, 2021, 5:00 pm
Course leader Jon Pengelly is delighted to see the Gray's post-graduate degree show back in a public space.

The next generation of talented north-east artists will put their work on display in Aberdeen from this weekend in the Gray’s post-graduate degree show.

Under the banner of “Onwards” it will be a showcase for Masters’ students at Gray’s School Of Art, in disciplines ranging from photography to animation, sculpture to jewellery, painting to video.

The event, being staged in the Look Again Project Space on St Andrew’s Street, is also the first physical show since lockdown eased. While wide-ranging, there are common themes, including the pandemic itself, as well as the environment.

One of the pieces to be found at Look Again Project Space.

Course Leader, Jon Pengelly from Gray’s School of Art said: “It is fantastic to be hosting a physical exhibition again. Our students have worked very hard throughout the pandemic curating an exhibition that includes a thought-provoking and dynamic collection of work.

Show shines a line on talent at Gray’s

“This is the direction of travel we want to be going in, hosting a physical exhibition in the heart of Aberdeen at the Look Again Project Space, that shines a light on Gray’s School of Art talent.”

Julija Astasonoka is one of the Masters’ students exhibiting her work. Originally from Latvia, she draws on her Soviet heritage and presents abstract concrete sculptures with hand embroidery that explore Soviet memorialisation, brutalist architecture and Russian Avant-garde.

Works by Julija Astasonoka will be on show in the degree show.

Julija said: “Despite the fact that this is a small exhibition, it is very special and long-awaited as it is the first live show after lockdown, something that will re-unite people in a difficult time.

How to see the degree show

“Working remotely in limited conditions during Covid times we did not expect to publicly show our creative practice and it proved that creativity has no limits, working in isolation students managed to produce honest and very personal artwork to a high standard.”

The post-graduate showcase is free and open to the public. It will run for three consecutive weekends in the Look Again Project Space, from Friday to Sunday, 11am – 4pm.

To find out more visit rgu.ac.uk/pg-showcase

You might also like…