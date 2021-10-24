Two-Minute Masterpiece: Time trip back to every day life in medieval Aberdeen

Take an absorbing trip back in time to how ordinary people lived their daily lives almost 600 years ago, in our latest Two-Minute Masterpiece.

Housed in Aberdeen Maritime Museum is a display case holding items we would all recognise and carry with us every day, today… such as coins, keys and combs.

But, as Anthony Edwards, museum supervisor with Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, explains, these items all date back to medieval Aberdeen. The objects, around 600 to 700 years old, offer a fascinating and direct link to our ancestors.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures, from iconic and instantly recognisable works to smaller pieces you might have walked past countless times without noticing. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

You might also like…