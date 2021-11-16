Status Quo are ready to rock out fans at P&J Live

Status Quo – who have been Rockin’ All Over The World for more than five decades – have just added an Aberdeen date to their 2022 tour.

The rockers have extended their Out Out Quoing tour due to popular demand for an additional run of six dates including Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Friday November 25 2022.

Status Quo – with the iconic Francis Rossi – will be supported by Shakin’ Stevens who is arguably best known for this festive hit Merry Christmas Everyone.

Tickets likely to sell out quickly for Status Quo

With most of the band’s February and March 2022 concerts now sold out or very nearly sold out, Aberdeen fans are encouraged to snap up tickets quickly when they go on sale on Friday November 19.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “Get those air guitars looked out Aberdeen because this one’s going to be incredible.

“With a huge cult following and an iconic special guest, we can’t wait to see fans rockin’ from all over the world here at P&J Live.”

The Out Out Quoing tour marks the band’s long-overdue return to the live circuit, having not performed since their set in September 2019 at the Radio 2’s Festival in a Day event in London’s Hyde Park. The band’s sold-out Backbone Winter Tour of 2020 was cancelled in its entirety due to Covid-19.

Delighted to be coming back to Scotland

“We cannot wait to play again – and yes, Scotland, you didn’t really think that we wouldn’t be coming back, did you?,” said Francis Rossi, who carried Quo on after the death of his long-time bandmate and friend Rick Parfitt in 2016.

“The demand for tickets for the first leg of the tour in February and March has been fantastic and we are delighted to add these six dates in. The Out Out Quoing name is a bit of fun, but this is a celebration too of getting back to the stage – it has been far too long.

“We’re delighted also to have Shakin’ Stevens along as very special guest too.”

Shakin’ Stevens added: “Who could refuse an invitation from Status Quo to once again get back on the road, and rock!”

Tickets for the Aberdeen show will go on sale at 10 am on Friday November 19 here.

