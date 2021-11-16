Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Status Quo are ready to rock out fans at P&J Live

By Danica Ollerova
November 16, 2021, 10:00 am

Status Quo – who have been Rockin’ All Over The World for more than five decades – have just added an Aberdeen date to their 2022 tour.

The rockers have extended their Out Out Quoing tour due to popular demand for an additional run of six dates including Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Friday November 25 2022.

Status Quo – with the iconic Francis Rossi – will be supported by Shakin’ Stevens who is arguably best known for this festive hit Merry Christmas Everyone.

Tickets likely to sell out quickly for Status Quo

With most of the band’s February and March 2022 concerts now sold out or very nearly sold out, Aberdeen fans are encouraged to snap up tickets quickly when they go on sale on Friday November 19.

Status Quo
Singer Francis Rossi of Status Quo.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “Get those air guitars looked out Aberdeen because this one’s going to be incredible.

“With a huge cult following and an iconic special guest, we can’t wait to see fans rockin’ from all over the world here at P&J Live.”

The Out Out Quoing tour marks the band’s long-overdue return to the live circuit, having not performed since their set in September 2019 at the Radio 2’s Festival in a Day event in London’s Hyde Park. The band’s sold-out Backbone Winter Tour of 2020 was cancelled in its entirety due to Covid-19.

Delighted to be coming back to Scotland

“We cannot wait to play again – and yes, Scotland, you didn’t really think that we wouldn’t be coming back, did you?,” said Francis Rossi, who carried Quo on after the death of his long-time bandmate and friend Rick Parfitt in 2016.

“The demand for tickets for the first leg of the tour in February and March has been fantastic and we are delighted to add these six dates in. The Out Out Quoing name is a bit of fun, but this is a celebration too of getting back to the stage – it has been far too long.

“We’re delighted also to have Shakin’ Stevens along as very special guest too.”

Shakin’ Stevens added: “Who could refuse an invitation from Status Quo to once again get back on the road, and rock!”

Tickets for the Aberdeen show will go on sale at 10 am on Friday November 19 here.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]