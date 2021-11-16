The Tivoli announces new season of top shows to celebrate its 150th anniversary

The Tivoli Theatre’s audiences will be treated to top comedy acts, musicals, popular tribute shows and more to celebrate its 150th anniversary next year.

“Theatre fans are in for a real treat,” said the venue’s marketing director Christina Camillo.

“We have an exciting and varied programme over the coming months. Our January – June 2022 programme is packed full of fantastic shows with something for everyone – music, drama, family shows, comedy, and more.

“The programme also celebrates The Tivoli’s 150th anniversary in 2022, which looks back on The Tivoli’s journey from 1872 to the present.”

The Guild Street venue will also finish the 2021 season with a festive bang. The theatre team will deliver not one but two pantos – Sleeping Beauty starring Ibiza Weekender’s David Potts and agony aunt Antonella Brollini, and Attic Theatre’s Jack And The Beanstalk.

Comedians ready to take to The Tivoli stage

Comedian Paul Smith will be the first act to take to The Tivoli stage in 2022. He will soon be followed by Torry’s Joyce Falconer – when she finishes starring in HMT’s panto Beauty And The Beast.

Star of Mock The Week and co-host of the award-winning podcast Off Menu, Ed Gamble, will be among many comedians taking their new or rescheduled tours to the local theatre. He will be joined by the likes of Nish Kumar, Fern Brady and Henning Wehn.

Known for staging a lot of fabulous tribute shows, the upcoming season at The Tivoli will be no different. With The Johnny Cash Roadshow, McFleetwood, Islands In The Stream, UK Pink Floyd Experience and many more tribute acts coming to the Guild Street venue, there’s a lot to look forward to.

Another highlight of the January – June 2022 season is an interactive musical show called You Choose where audience members decide what happens on stage. Through a series of games and challenges, each show is unique and promises to be fun for the whole family.

Musicals, tribute shows and more

Those who love musicals might be interested in The Wedding Planners by Gillian Duffy and Alyson Orr. Promising to be a great night out, the story follows Mairi as she deals with bridezillas and crazy hen parties. And due to its popularity and high demand, the cast of Menopause The Musical will return for a sequel in June.

The Tivoli is also proud to support local amateur theatre groups. Aberdeen Youth Musical Theatre have poured themselves a cup of ambition and will perform Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical.

Aberdeen Gilbert & Sullivan Society’s two-act comic opera The Sorcerer will also join an already packed line-up at the theatre.

In addition, local dance school Aberdeen Academy of Performing Arts Local will stage a heart-warming coming-of-age story titled Disney’s Moana Jr in January and the group will be back with its annual end-of-year musical extravaganza in December.

