Sleeping Beauty panto: Ibiza Weekender star and agony aunt part of The Tivoli Theatre cast

The Tivoli Theatre’s pantomime Sleeping Beauty will bring Ibiza Weekender star David Potts and agony aunt Antonella Brollini to Aberdeen.

David, who is the go-to man on the sun-soaked show following a group of 18-24-year-olds around on the island of Ibiza, will play the role of Fairy Potts.

He has also starred in other reality TV shows like Celebs on the Farm, searched for love on E4’s Celebs Go Dating and shown off his vocals on ITV2’s Celebrity Karaoke Club, coming runner-up to Scarlett Moffatt.

David said: “I literally cannot wait to be back on stage. It’s where I come alive and I love entertaining the audience.”

Antonella Brollini to bring her wit to Aberdeen in Sleeping Beauty

YouTube sensation Antonella Brollini will make her Aberdeen debut in the role of Fairy Nelly.

Antonella took the internet by storm with her brutally honest online reviews. She has racked up a staggering 1.7 million followers and can often be seen on This Morning, where she hosts her very own Flowerpot Corner.

This will be my first time back on stage after the pandemic and I cannot wait to see the smiles on the audience's faces.

Antonella, who is also known for her charity work, is an agony aunt for a UK magazine, in addition to being a columnist and discussing the latest fashions for other publications. She owns a curvy couture clothing range too.

Antonella said: “I am beyond excited to return to pantomime this Christmas. Last year was just awful.

“Pantomime is a huge part of our festive traditions, so this good fairy is promising that this year Christmas will not be cancelled again, oh no it won’t.”

Cast cannot wait to see smiles on people’s faces

Stephen Sullivan, who will play the role of dastardly Carabosse, cannot wait to return to Aberdeen.

He said: “This will be my first time back on stage after the pandemic and I cannot wait to see the smiles on the audience’s faces.”

In addition to the fabulous cast, the festive show also promises to bring lavish costumes, sensational singing, dazzling dance routines and laugh-out-loud comedy to the popular Guild Street venue.

The festive show tells the popular tale of Princess Aurora (Eilish Stout-Cairns) as she pricks her finger upon a spinning wheel on the eve of her 21st birthday.

Will the evil Fairy Carabosse’s curse come to fruition or can the magical powers of Fairy Nelly and Fairy Potts overthrow her wicked curse and save the day?

When a powerful spell is placed upon the kingdom of Aberdeen and sends everyone into a deep sleep for 100 years, Chester the Jester (Byron Witchell), Queen Penelope (Mark Newell) and Prince (Liam Egan) will try to wake Princess Aurora from her slumber with a true love’s kiss.

Attic Theatre’s magic beans…

After last year’s forced break from pantomime due to the ongoing pandemic, The Tivoli Theatre will be back with two festive shows this year.

In addition to Aberdeen Panto’s Sleeping Beauty, local theatre group Attic Theatre will also stage a pantomime at the much-loved north-east theatre.

