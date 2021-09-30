Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment What's On

River City star Joyce Falconer steps in to His Majesty’s panto after Janey Godley row

By Scott Begbie
September 30, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 30, 2021, 1:10 pm
Joyce Falconer will star in His Majesty's panto, Beauty And The Beast.

Aberdeen’s own River City star, Joyce Falconer, is joining the cast of His Majesty’s panto after Janey Godley withdrew from the show.

The actor, writer and performer will star in Beauty And The Beast after comedian Janey pulled out earlier this month, following controversy over her past Twitter comments.

Joyce will be joining fellow Aberdeen actors – Call The Midwife star Laura Main and CBeebies regular Danielle Jam – alongside panto favourites Alan McHugh, returning as the dame, and Paul James Corrigan.

Joyce made waves recently when she returned to River City as Roisin.

“I’m delighted to be back doing panto and it is even more special that it is in my hometown and in a theatre very close to my heart,” said Joyce.

Bringing festive joy to Aberdeen

“It is such an institution in Aberdeen and I can’t wait to get started and help bring some festive joy to the city,” added the actor, who recently made a spectacular return to River City as the much-loved character Roisin.

She is no stranger to HMT’s panto, having starred as the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella in both 2001 and 2006. She was also a familiar face in the theatre as both a barmaid and usherette in the 1990s.

Joyce as the Fairy Godmother in HMT’s Cinderella in 2006, alongside co-star Amy Lennox.

Hugely proud of her Torry roots, Joyce trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland she has worked extensively in theatre across Scotland and has also written her own works.

Doric shine to Beauty And The Beast

Aberdeen Performing Arts Chief Executive Jane Spiers said: “Joyce is a fantastic addition to our panto cast. With her trademark Aberdonian charm she will fit right in, and her natural joyful exuberance guarantees that our very own Torry quine will bring a Doric shine to the His Majesty’s Theatre stage this festive season.

“As the nights start drawing in the excitement is building for our first pantomime season in two years, and we can’t wait to bring the magic of panto back to Aberdeen.”

Proud of her Torry roots, Joyce recently joined Friends of St. Fittick’s Park volunteers to clean the park.

Janey Godley had been due to star in Beauty And The Beast but withdrew after apologising for controversial and offensive Twitter comments she had made in the past. The Scottish Government also pulled a pandemic information campaign fronted by the comedian.

Beauty And The Beast, written and directed by Alan McHugh, will have the glittering costumes, huge song and dance numbers and knockabout hilarity and all the magic that has become the trademark of His Majesty’s pantos over the year.

It will run from Saturday December 4 to January 2 and tickets are available at aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]