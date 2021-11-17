Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

WATCH: What does it take to bring Justin Bieber to P&J Live – and are more superstars coming?

By Scott Begbie
November 17, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 17, 2021, 2:56 pm

Bieber-fever hit Aberdeen when the global superstar announced he will play P&J Live – with many people taking to social media to say they couldn’t believe he was coming to the Granite City.

But attracting world-class acts like Justin Bieber was exactly why the state-of-the-art venue was built in the first place, said Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live – and there are more to come.

“In this case it was definitely a case of build it and they will come,” she said. “A show like this is absolutely what we are here for – it’s why we were built.”

Proof of that is in attracting Justin to the P&J Live with his Justice World Tour – one of only six UK arenas to host the award-winning singer who has fans across the globe – said Louise.

Louise Stewart and her team work hard to ensure promoters pick P&J Live for top national and international acts.

But what does it take to get a global superstar like Justin Bieber to the arena stage of the complex, which opened in September 2019 at a cost of £333 million? A lot of knocking on doors is the answer.

‘Putting up our hands and saying pick us’

“We don’t choose them, they choose us,” said Louise, explaining that at arena tour level, whether national or international, it is up to artists’ management and promoters to decide where they want to play and how many cities.

“So for us, it is about putting our hands up and saying ‘please pick us’ and it is absolutely about them picking us.

“We spend a lot of time meeting with promoters, going down to meet them in London or Glasgow or Manchester or wherever they are based, keeping up relationships and keeping in touch. They are aware of Aberdeen, we’re on the map.”

justin bieber aberdeen
Justin Bieber is coming to Aberdeen to perform at P&J Live.

However, it’s not just down to Louise’s team to make sure P&J Live – which replaced the AECC – is a “must-play” venue for major touring acts. The people of the north-east are equally important in bringing the names they want to see.

“A huge part of it is about the people of Aberdeen and the wider region committing and buying tickets. At the end of the day, we have to demonstrate this is a really strong market for selling out shows.”

Louise is confident they will rise to the occasion when tickets for Justin’s gig go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 am, with the clamour expected to match that for Michael Buble’s P&J Live concert, which crashed the website when tickets went on sale.

Who else is on the way to play P&J Live?

“We know there’s a great appetite for that level of artist – and we’ve upped the ante on our website, just to make sure it all goes well on Friday,” said Louise.

There is already a raft of great acts lined up to play P&J Live in the coming weeks and months – and there are plenty more exciting announcements to come, said Louise, adding to both Bieber and Status Quo, also announced this week.

Michael Buble at P&J Live in November 2019 – one of the world-class acts the venue was built to attract.

“We have shows going on sale over the next couple of weeks with some national A-listers coming, some people you will have a wee giggle at and then we have some artists from yesteryear as well, which is always fun.”

But will there be any to match the jaw-dropping impact of bringing Justin Bieber here?

“We will be wowed again, no doubt about it,” said Louise.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]