Home Entertainment

Singing sensation Russell Watson will bring razzle dazzle to Chicago at HMT

By Scott Begbie
November 23, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 23, 2021, 3:13 pm
Russell Watson will star in Chicago at HMT

Singing sensation Russell Watson will headline in smash musical Chicago when it arrives in Aberdeen.

Hailed as “the people’s tenor”, he will appear as Billy Flynn in the slick and sexy production of the show, which will be at His Majesty’s Theatre next March.

Aberdeen Performing Arts Chief Executive, Jane Spiers, said: “We are excited to see what ‘Razzle Dazzle’ Russell Watson will bring to the slick, smooth-talking and charismatic Billy Flynn – he is a bona fide superstar with renowned voice and will be a welcome addition to the casting for Chicago.”

Russell Watson will star as Billy Flynn in Chicago when it arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre next year.

Russell is regarded as one of the world’s greatest classical singers, having released 10 critically acclaimed studio albums, which also featured his covers of pop songs as he carved out the “classical crossover” genre.

Russell Watson is ‘the people’s tenor’

Throughout his extensive career, Watson has collaborated with Meatloaf, Lionel Richie, Paul McCartney, Alexandra Burke, and Luciano Pavarotti.

He is currently on his 20th anniversary UK tour. His debut album, The Voice, rocketed to the top of the charts where it stayed for a record-breaking 52 weeks. He has gone on to release a mix of both classical and pop songs, carving out the classical crossover genre.

Russell Watson helped carve the classical crossover genre.

His humble roots – he left school at 16 and worked in a factory for eight years – saw him dubbed “the people’s tenor”.

Now he will join the touring cast of Chicago at HMT from March 28 to April 2, alongside Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart and West End star Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly.

How to get tickets for Chicago at HMT

Set in the decadent roaring 20s of Chicago, it tells of nightclub dancer Roxie, who murders her lover but hires slick criminal lawyer Billy Flynn to transform her crime into a barrage of sensational headlines in a bid to dupe the public, the media and her cell-mate Velma.

All that jazz features the slick choreography of Bob Fosse.

With iconic choreography by Bob Fosse, Chicago is a visual treat and has a score packed with show-stopping numbers including Razzle Dazzle and All That Jazz.

For more information and tickets visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

