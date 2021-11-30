Pun-tastic Milton Jones will headline Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

Milton Jones is the latest big name comedian to be announced as a headline act for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

The deadpan funny man, known for pun-tastic one-liners, joins already announced Jack Dee as part of the line-up for the festival in October next year.

Another two comedians – Harriet Kemsley and Jordan Brooks – have also been announced for the event which will be staged by Aberdeen Inspired for 11 days, from October 6.

Milton will close out the event with his acclaimed show Milton: Impossible at the Tivoli Theatre on October 16. It’s his chance to reveal the truth about being an international spy, before being given a disappointing new identity and forced to appear on Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo.

Sara Pascoe to play special Festival Night

Meanwhile, Harriet will kick of the comedy festival at the Lemon Tree on October 6, with her show Honeysuckle Island. Harriet, a festival favourite, will take a long hard squint at the beauty industry.

Jordan Brooks, the longest-reigning Edinburgh Comedy Award winner will bring his new show, Fix, to the Lemon Tree on Sunday October 9. He aims to ask what do you do if the end of the world turns out to be long and boring.

As well as announcing the new acts joining Jack Dee – who will play the Music Hall on October 8 – the Aberdeen Inspired has announced a series of one-off Festival Nights before and after the festival itself.

This will include Scottish Comedy Award winner Gary Meikle at the Music Hall on Friday February 18 next year.

Also, popular comedian Sara Pascoe will bring her hotly-anticipated show Success Story to the Music Hall on Saturday February 4 2023 for a Festival Night.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said it was “hugely exciting” to be announcing the new acts that will make the Granite City the place to be for comedy next October.

He said: “The popular event is a great opportunity for comedy fans to grab their tickets and experience all that Aberdeen city has to offer by adding a visit to a local restaurant or bar before the show or even staying in the city for a few nights to take in as many of the gigs as possible.”

How to get tickets for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

Tickets for Milton Jones, Harriet Kemsley and Jordon Brookes go on sale on December 1 with Sara Pascoe on sale from Friday December 3.

More acts will be announced throughout the year.

For more information on the full Aberdeen International Comedy Festival line-up and to buy tickets go to www.aberdeencomedyfestival.com

