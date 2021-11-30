Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Pun-tastic Milton Jones will headline Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

By Scott Begbie
November 30, 2021, 6:00 am
Milton Jones, one of the stars announced for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

Milton Jones is the latest big name comedian to be announced as a headline act for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

The deadpan funny man, known for pun-tastic one-liners, joins already announced Jack Dee as part of the line-up for the festival in October next year.

Another two comedians – Harriet Kemsley and Jordan Brooks – have also been announced for the event which will be staged by Aberdeen Inspired for 11 days, from October 6.

Harriet Kemsley will open the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

Milton will close out the event with his acclaimed show Milton: Impossible at the Tivoli Theatre on October 16. It’s his chance to reveal the truth about being an international spy, before being given a disappointing new identity and forced to appear on Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo.

Sara Pascoe to play special Festival Night

Meanwhile, Harriet will kick of the comedy festival at the Lemon Tree on October 6, with her show Honeysuckle Island. Harriet, a festival favourite, will take a long hard squint at the beauty industry.

Jordan Brooks, the longest-reigning Edinburgh Comedy Award winner will bring his new show, Fix, to the Lemon Tree on Sunday October 9. He aims to ask what do you do if the end of the world turns out to be long and boring.

Jordan Brookes will bring the laughter in October.

As well as announcing the new acts joining Jack Dee – who will play the Music Hall on October 8 – the Aberdeen Inspired has announced a series of one-off Festival Nights before and after the festival itself.

This will include Scottish Comedy Award winner Gary Meikle at the Music Hall on Friday February 18 next year.

Also, popular comedian Sara Pascoe will bring her hotly-anticipated show Success Story to the Music Hall on Saturday February 4 2023 for a Festival Night.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said it was “hugely exciting” to be announcing the new acts that will make the Granite City the place to be for comedy next October.

He said: “The popular event is a great opportunity for comedy fans to grab their tickets and experience all that Aberdeen city has to offer by adding a visit to a local restaurant or bar before the show or even staying in the city for a few nights to take in as many of the gigs as possible.”

Sara Pascoe is lined up for a special Festival Night.

How to get tickets for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

Tickets for Milton Jones, Harriet Kemsley and Jordon Brookes go on sale on December 1 with Sara Pascoe on sale from Friday December 3.

More acts will be announced throughout the year.

For more information on the full Aberdeen International Comedy Festival line-up and to buy tickets go to www.aberdeencomedyfestival.com

