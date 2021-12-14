Folk festival Speyfest announces line-up for its 25th anniversary edition

Headliners Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Skerryvore will help celebrate Moray festival Speyfest’s 25th anniversary in style.

Thousands are expected to flock to the festival which will bring a host of Scottish talent to mark a quarter of a century of showcasing the very best in traditional and Celtic music.

The much-loved festival will make a welcome return next summer as its plans for 2020 and 2021 editions were put on hold due to the pandemic.

Taking place in the event’s pop-up Tented Village by the picturesque banks of the River Spey, Speyfest will transform Fochabers into a haven of music and culture between July 22 and 24.

Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Skerryvore to headline Speyfest

Headliners include contemporary bagpiping sensation Red Hot Chilli Pipers and multi-award-winning Scottish outfit Skerryvore.

Audiences will also be able to catch Highland folk favourites Elephant Sessions and enjoy the ‘exquisitely rugged yet refined’ sounds of the mighty RURA, alongside performances from traditional music duo Aly Bain & Phil Cunningham, esteemed fiddler Duncan Chisholm and Anna Massie & Mairearad Green.

Speyfest chairman James Alexander said: “We’re overjoyed to see the much-awaited return of Speyfest. We’ve been itching to get our 25th anniversary celebrations under way for some time and we’re so excited to be back in full voice for 2022, with a fantastic line-up including some spectacular headliners on the menu.

“Early bird tickets are on sale now for all three days of entertainment and activities. We can’t wait to welcome our loyal Speyfesters who normally attend year on year back to Fochabers for a festival to remember – it will be an emotional moment for us all.”

He also wanted to reassure both audiences and performers that their safety will be at the forefront of the 2022 festival.

‘Speyfest holds a dear place in our hearts’

Kevin MacDonald of headliner Red Hot Chilli Pipers said: “Speyfest is a Scottish festival that holds a dear place in our hearts, having played it many times over the years.

“It’s brilliant to see it return and to be able to headline once again. Next year marks our 20th anniversary and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than at one of our favourite festivals who are marking their own special milestone.

“We are looking forward to giving the Fochabers crowd a festival to remember and make sure the 25th Speyfest celebrations go off in style – we’ll see you there!”

Folk singer Claire Hastings, the festival’s founder James Alexander, local favourites Tour Bus Fortune, singer-songwriter Colin Campbell and Inverness fiddler of Blazin’ Fiddles Bruce Macgregor, complete the ream of Scottish talent on display in Speyside next summer.

Platform for up-and-coming Scottish musicians

The festival will also provide a platform for up-and-coming musicians from Moray and beyond, welcoming Milne’s High School Fiddlers to the bill for 2022. There will also be traditional music and singing workshops which will aim to engage and inspire youngsters and adults alike throughout the weekend.

The full programme will be announced in spring 2022.

Local producers and suppliers will also be showcased at Speyfest, with many great food and drink options – including a few tastings – on offer.

Click here to find out more about Speyfest and to book tickets.

