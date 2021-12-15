Funbox to return to Aberdeen with new family-friendly extravaganza

After months of lockdown and homeschooling, children and their parents will be treated to an evening of fun and frivolity when Funbox returns to Aberdeen.

The entertaining trio of Kevin Macleod, Anya Scott-Rodgers and Bonzo the Dog promise to deliver a show filled to the brim with jokes, laughs and joy for all the family.

Formerly of The Singing Kettle, Funbox maintain the balance of traditional singalong songs and brand new compositions with a distinctly Scottish flavour and their signature manic humour and organised chaos.

Kevin said: “It’s been wonderful to grow Funbox over the last six years and to see our shows become a highlight in many families’ calendars. We always have a great time in Aberdeen and can’t wait to return there in January.

“This tour marks our proper return to the stage – we haven’t been able to tour or perform in theatres since March 2020. We can’t wait to get back out on the road and see all our fans and familiar faces again.”

Fun for all the family

At the heart of every show is the magical but mysterious Funbox which contains everything audiences need to sing a song or go on an adventure. Aberdeen families will be able to experience what Funbox is all about when they bring their new show Funbox Presents: Pyjama Party to the Music Hall on January 16.

Anya said: “We love visiting venues and entertaining families across Scotland. We’re so looking forward to returning to the Music Hall after such a long time.”

Kevin said that creating Funbox was the “next logical step” after the end of children’s entertainment show The Singing Kettle in 2015.

So that’s what Kevin, Anya along with their music creator and former member Gary Coupland did. Taking with them a wealth of experience from their days as performers and writers on The Singing Kettle, they have created a new experience for kids of all ages.

How to book tickets to see Funbox in Aberdeen

Tickets for Funbox Presents: Pyjama Party are now on sale and can be purchased here.

