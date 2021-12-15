Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Funbox to return to Aberdeen with new family-friendly extravaganza

By Danica Ollerova
December 15, 2021, 5:00 pm
funbox to bring new show to aberdeen in 2022

After months of lockdown and homeschooling, children and their parents will be treated to an evening of fun and frivolity when Funbox returns to Aberdeen.

The entertaining trio of Kevin Macleod, Anya Scott-Rodgers and Bonzo the Dog promise to deliver a show filled to the brim with jokes, laughs and joy for all the family.

Formerly of The Singing Kettle, Funbox maintain the balance of traditional singalong songs and brand new compositions with a distinctly Scottish flavour and their signature manic humour and organised chaos.

Kevin said: “It’s been wonderful to grow Funbox over the last six years and to see our shows become a highlight in many families’ calendars. We always have a great time in Aberdeen and can’t wait to return there in January.

“This tour marks our proper return to the stage – we haven’t been able to tour or perform in theatres since March 2020. We can’t wait to get back out on the road and see all our fans and familiar faces again.”

funbox aberdeen
Funbox will return to Aberdeen with a new family-friendly show in January.

Fun for all the family

At the heart of every show is the magical but mysterious Funbox which contains everything audiences need to sing a song or go on an adventure. Aberdeen families will be able to experience what Funbox is all about when they bring their new show Funbox Presents: Pyjama Party to the Music Hall on January 16.

Anya said: “We love visiting venues and entertaining families across Scotland. We’re so looking forward to returning to the Music Hall after such a long time.”

Kevin said that creating Funbox was the “next logical step” after the end of children’s entertainment show The Singing Kettle in 2015.

So that’s what Kevin, Anya along with their music creator and former member Gary Coupland did. Taking with them a wealth of experience from their days as performers and writers on The Singing Kettle, they have created a new experience for kids of all ages.

How to book tickets to see Funbox in Aberdeen

Tickets for Funbox Presents: Pyjama Party are now on sale and can be purchased here.

