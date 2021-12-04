Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
REVIEW: Attic Theatre’s Jack And The Beanstalk is a giant hit of a panto

By Danica Ollerova
December 4, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 4, 2021, 9:57 am
Attic Theatre's Jack And The Beanstalk panto at The Tivoli. All photos by Alan Cairns.

Cheering kids, silly jokes, wonderful costumes and a bit of Doric humour… it’s safe to say the panto season is well and truly back – oh, yes it is.

Families, friends and their loved ones gathered together to see Attic Theatre’s Jack And The Beanstalk panto and their excitement filled The Tivoli. It was hard to tell who was more thrilled to be back – the audiences or the cast who really gave it their all as they were finally able to perform live after a forced two-year break.

The usual ‘Welcome To The Panto’ bit got the north-east theatre fans in just the right mood for a bit of pantomime magic – and there was a lot of it.

The story sees local lad Jack Bucket and his mum, Edna, face difficult times due to the evil Baron raising rent and shop prices in the town of Little Bottom. Jack is then forced to sell their precious family cow, but things take a turn for the better when he receives five magical beans…

jack and the beanstalk aberdeen
Jack And The Beanstalk is at The Tivoli until December 22.

Fairy G steals the show in Jack And The Beanstalk

While the Fairy Godmother – or Fairy G as she prefers to be called – had a broken wand and joked about budgets cuts, the magical beanstalk looked rather impressive. And you’ll easily forget that this is an amateur theatre production when you see the giant.

It’s not always that a fairy steals the show, but Michelle Bruce – who first appeared in an Attic Theatre production when she was just 11, did a brilliant job. And what a great singer she is too.

Mike Taylor’s Dame Edna Bucket was brilliantly camp and fabulous and had some of the best gags of the night. Hoping to get Tik Tok famous so she doesn’t need to sell her cow is just the perfect kind of crazy that we all love to see.

Matthew Walker plays the baddie Baron well, but sadly, he doesn’t really have time to shine.

Wonderful musical numbers bring a bit of magic to The Tivoli

Were the musical numbers so much better than two years ago or did we all just miss a bit of panto in our lives? Either way, the cast’s ‘What Will Happen? Will Jack Save The Day?’ performance to the music of ABBA was energetic and euphoric and saw about 30 cast members take to the stage. The show’s large ensemble should definitely take a well-deserved bow.

The festive show features many great musical numbers.

Also performing Crazy Little Thing Called Love, and Another One Bites The Dust, the show features a great selection of songs – all played by a live band. Musical director Craig McDermott has once again done a brilliant job.

Returning to the panto for nostalgic escapism or to take their children or grandchildren, adults who ventured to the Guild Street theatre seemed to have just as much fun as their little ones. And with a cow named Wilhelmina, you can imagine the sort of jokes which flew right over their kids’ heads.

Directed by Scott Jamieson, who wrote the funny script during lockdown, the pantomime ticked all the right boxes and the laughs just kept on coming.

Jack And The Beanstalk is at The Tivoli until December 22. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

