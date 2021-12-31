Were you there? Marti Pellow remembers Wet Wet Wet’s legendary Hogmanay show in Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

It was the Hogmanay where parties were cancelled across Scotland due to bad weather – but not Wet Wet Wet’s shindig in Aberdeen.

Singer Marti Pellow has fond memories of the night in 2006 when the Scottish legends saw in the bells in the Granite City.

Around 16,000 partied with the Wets as Aberdeen welcomed the New Year in style.

Marti says: “There was no wind nature could throw at us to stop us that night.”

The Wets, like their fans, wrapped up warm to brave the elements at the city’s Castlegate.

It’s a night that holds a special place in Marti’s heart as he celebrated Hogmanay not only with thousands of fans but also his father John.

Marti revealed just before the Bells his father moved to the side of the stage.

He then said to the singer there’s no better place to see in the New Year than Aberdeen.

Marti, and the fans packing out the city centre singing along to the band’s hits, agreed.

Marti said: “Every other show in Scotland had been cancelled that night.

“However Wet Wet Wet and the Aberdeen folks were determined for it to go on.

“There was no wind that nature could throw at us to stop us that night.

“We were all tightly wrapped up.

“My father was still alive and he came up for that show.

“I absolutely loved that night seeing in the New Year in Aberdeen.”

Wets welcome 2007 with a bang

Severe weather had led to the cancellation of Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh, Glasgow’s George Square and Stirling.

Up to 100,000 had been expected to celebrate Hogmanay on the streets of Edinburgh for a concert headlined by the Pet Shop Boys.

The plug was also pulled on Glasgow’s party after wind speeds of up to 70mph were recorded in the city centre.

More than 25,000 had been expected for Glasgow’s party with The Fratellis, Sandi Thom and The View.

To the relief of fans, Wet Wet Wet’s New Year celebration went ahead.

A rapturous welcome for the Wets

Glasgow band Cosmic Rough Riders started the party as excitement mounted.

As it drew closer to midnight multi million-selling stars Wet Wet Wet took to the stage to rapturous applause.

Prior to the show, free Saltire flags were handed out to party-goers on the way into the street festivities.

Marti, dressed in a white coat, and the band were met with a sea of blue and white as they walked onto the stage.

Any thought of the poor weather was quickly gone as Wet Wet Wet warmed up the crowd with popular hits including Sweet Little Mystery and Julia Says.

Just before the Bells, they performed global smash hit Love Is All Around.

Marti said: “I remember bringing the bells in with the city of Aberdeen very fondly.

“My father had been out drinking in Aberdeen that night.

“As I was singing I was thinking ‘where’s my da?’

“One of my friends who was with us that night said he found him in the pub adjacent to where we were playing.

“I remember as we were bringing in the bells my father came up to the side of the stage.

“He then said to me ‘there’s no better place to share Hogmanay than with the good folks of Aberdeen’.

“I loved that night in Aberdeen.

“When I was a wee boy my da would take me up there for our away days so I always had fond memory of the city.

“It was also a place where I always have a good time.

“Be it at Hogmanay, playing live shows or performing in musical theatre.”

Scotland’s rich musical legacy

Marti, 56, performed a show at The Music Hall in Aberdeen last month.

He played all the hits from a near four-decade career to the delight of the sell-out crowd.

He insists Hogmanay’s are always special in Scotland due to the musical heritage of the country.

Marti said: “The Scottish music that is on our own doorstep has so much passion and soul.

“That passion, soul and angst.

“All the wonderful things that is in Scottish poetry and is so rich in our heritage.

“That’s why we connect with music, I really believe that.

“Music, particularly soul, is a feeling and that is something that the Scottish are rich in – heart and soul.

“Scottish people have so much soul.”