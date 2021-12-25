WATCH: North-east panto stars wish everyone a tuneful Merry Christmas

We wish you a Merry Christmas… and so do stars from pantos across the north-east.

So much so, that the casts of these favourite festive treats joined forces to send season’s greetings to all our P&J and Evening Express readers across the region with a rousing chorus of one of the most-loved Christmas songs of all time.

Our thanks to the panto casts of Beauty And The Beast at His Majesty’s; Sleeping Beauty at Aberdeen Arts Centre; Jack And The Beanstalk at the Tivoli Theatre and Sleeping Beauty at Inverurie Panto.

We hope you enjoy this singalong treat – and that you have a very Merry Christmas.

