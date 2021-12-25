WATCH: North-east panto stars wish everyone a tuneful Merry Christmas
By Scott Begbie
December 25, 2021, 6:00 am
[[title]][[text]]
We wish you a Merry Christmas… and so do stars from pantos across the north-east.
So much so, that the casts of these favourite festive treats joined forces to send season’s greetings to all our P&J and Evening Express readers across the region with a rousing chorus of one of the most-loved Christmas songs of all time.
Our thanks to the panto casts of Beauty And The Beast at His Majesty’s; Sleeping Beauty at Aberdeen Arts Centre; Jack And The Beanstalk at the Tivoli Theatre and Sleeping Beauty at Inverurie Panto.
We hope you enjoy this singalong treat – and that you have a very Merry Christmas.
You might also like…
- REVIEW: Beauty And The Beast brings magic, joy and tears to His Majesty’s
- REVIEW: Love conquers all – even Corona – in Inverurie Panto’s Sleeping Beauty
- REVIEW: Attic Theatre’s Jack And The Beanstalk is a giant hit of a panto
- REVIEW: Sleeping Beauty is a glittering return of panto to the Granite City