Recipe: Make cream of Brussels sprout and blue cheese soup using your Christmas dinner leftovers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Brussels sprouts are a quintessential part of your Christmas dinner plate. Well, for those that enjoy them anyway…

But it’s easy to go overboard and prepare dozens of the festive delicacy ahead of the big feast, and we’re often left stumped as to what to do with leftovers as soon as Boxing Day arrives.

For those of you that have fallen victim to this (once again), Glenrothes’ Lisa Greig has created a mouth-watering recipe, particularly for soup fans.

Admitting she has “never enjoyed Brussels sprouts”, Lisa, who runs her own soup-making business known as Soup Guru, is always looking for new ways to tuck into them and actually savour the flavours.

And one recipe that has proven successful is, of course, a wholesome soup.

Featuring minimal ingredients that you’re bound to have leftover from Christmas Day dinner or that festive cheeseboard, or stored in your cupboards, this cream of Brussels sprout and blue cheese soup will prove a breeze to whip up.

What makes it even better is that cooked or uncooked Brussels can be used, as well.

And if you don’t have blue cheese to hand, this can be replaced with any type of cheese.

Cream of Brussels sprout and blue cheese soup

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

300g onion

2 cloves of garlic

350g leftover cooked or uncooked Brussels sprouts, cleaned and prepped

10ml oil

1l boiling water

2 stock cubes (I use 1 chicken and 1 vegetable)

50ml double cream

20g blue cheese (or any preferred cheese)

Method

Finely slice the onion, garlic and Brussels sprouts. Heat the oil in a pot and gently fry the onion, when they start to soften and colour, add the garlic. After a minute add the Brussels sprouts and let them fry and soften for a couple of minutes. Add the boiling water and stock cubes. Bring to boil, then simmer for 10 minutes. Take off the heat, and blend with a hand blender. Add cream and blue cheese and blend again.

For more recipes…