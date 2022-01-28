World premiere of Doric-inspired animated installation at Spectra

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The world premiere of a new art installation, splashed across Marischal College in a blaze of light, will take Aberdeen art-lovers on a beautiful bus journey across the city during Spectra.

Inspired by Sheena Blackhall’s Doric poem Twa Brigs Bussie, the work – called Six Frames – will recreate the same route described in the poem, from “Brig o Dee to Music Haa to Justice Coort” and beyond.

As part of Scotland’s festival of light the iconic backdrop of Marischal College will be brought to life through a blend of cascading rhythmic imagery which will use timeless principles of early animation, flick books and the art of visual projection.

The pulsing Doric dialect runs deep through the internal language of the work, making Aberdeen a very fitting place for the world premiere of this stunning installation.

Sheena Blackhall is well-known in the region for her distinctive poetry and prose and constant championing of the Scots language.

Spectra will celebrate Doric in Aberdeen

The installation is part of Six Frames by brothers Matt and Rob Vale who make visually inventive, memorable projection artworks and experiences as creative duo Illuminos.

This is the first time Illuminos – who have worked internationally on high-profile events – will bring their work to Scotland.

They previously created art installations for Lyric Opera in Chicago, as well as the 2017 Capital Of Culture closing ceremony in Paphos, Cyprus. Illumionos also worked on a chocolate factory for City Of The Unexpected – the city-wide centenary celebrations of Roald Dahl in Cardiff.

Event part of Spectra’s Writ Large

Illuminos’ Six Frames is part of Writ Large which will see words of some of Scotland’s most-talented writers splashed across iconic Aberdeen buildings. The spectacular project will also feature pieces of writing from Inverness-born singer-songwriter Kathryn Joseph and four more creatives.

Jenny Laing, Aberdeen City Council leader, said: “With Spectra just a couple of weeks away now, we’re incredibly proud to showcase the work of Illuminos who have created this fantastic interpretation inspired by the poetry of Sheena Blackhall.

“Sheena has been writing about north-east Scotland for decades, often writing in Doric and capturing the humour as well as the beauty of this part of the country.

“I’m sure this will be one of the highlights of the festival, and we’re delighted they’ve chosen the dramatic architecture of Marischal College as their canvas.”

Find out more about the festival of light, which takes place from February 10 to 13, here.

You might also like…