Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

World premiere of Doric-inspired animated installation at Spectra

By Danica Ollerova
January 28, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 28, 2022, 4:47 pm
spectra doric aberdeen
Spectra will transform Marischal College into a colourful bus journey through Aberdeen, inspired Sheena Blackhall's poetry.

The world premiere of a new art installation, splashed across Marischal College in a blaze of light, will take Aberdeen art-lovers on a beautiful bus journey across the city during Spectra.

Inspired by Sheena Blackhall’s Doric poem Twa Brigs Bussie, the work – called Six Frames  – will recreate the same route described in the poem,  from “Brig o Dee to Music Haa to Justice Coort” and beyond.

As part of Scotland’s festival of light the iconic backdrop of Marischal College will be brought to life through a blend of cascading rhythmic imagery which will use timeless principles of early animation, flick books and the art of visual projection.

The pulsing Doric dialect runs deep through the internal language of the work, making Aberdeen a very fitting place for the world premiere of this stunning installation.

Sheena Blackhall is well-known in the region for her distinctive poetry and prose and constant championing of the Scots language.

Spectra will celebrate Doric in Aberdeen

The installation is part of Six Frames by brothers Matt and Rob Vale who make visually inventive, memorable projection artworks and experiences as creative duo Illuminos.

spectra doric aberdeen
Illuminos will turn Sheena Blackhall’s words into a jaw-dropping art work made from light.

This is the first time Illuminos – who have worked internationally on high-profile events – will bring their work to Scotland.

They previously created art installations for Lyric Opera in Chicago, as well as the 2017 Capital Of Culture closing ceremony in Paphos, Cyprus. Illumionos also worked on a chocolate factory for City Of The Unexpected – the city-wide centenary celebrations of Roald Dahl in Cardiff.

Event part of Spectra’s Writ Large

Illuminos’ Six Frames is part of Writ Large which will see words of some of Scotland’s most-talented writers splashed across iconic Aberdeen buildings. The spectacular project will also feature pieces of writing from Inverness-born singer-songwriter Kathryn Joseph and four more creatives.

Jenny Laing, Aberdeen City Council leader, said: “With Spectra just a couple of weeks away now, we’re incredibly proud to showcase the work of Illuminos who have created this fantastic interpretation inspired by the poetry of Sheena Blackhall.

spectra writ large
Sheena Blackhall’s work will be part of Aberdeen’s Spectra festival.

“Sheena has been writing about north-east Scotland for decades, often writing in Doric and capturing the humour as well as the beauty of this part of the country.

“I’m sure this will be one of the highlights of the festival, and we’re delighted they’ve chosen the dramatic architecture of Marischal College as their canvas.”

Find out more about the festival of light, which takes place from February 10 to 13, here.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]