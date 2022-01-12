Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Spectra partnership deal with Aberdeen University shows ‘bright future’ for events

By Scott Begbie
January 12, 2022, 6:00 am
Spectra, the festival of light, aims to bring spectacle and fun to the heart of Aberdeen.
Spectra, Scotland’s festival of light, has announced Aberdeen University as key sponsor when it kicks off in the Granite City next month.

The tie-up has been hailed by city council bosses as showing a bright future for events in the city through strong partnerships and exciting productions.

The prestigious event aims to light up the winter nights with light sculptures, architectural projections, neon and film to encourage audiences to see the city at its best when it runs from Thursday February 10 to Sunday February 13.

Professor Pete Edwards, vice-principal for regional engagement and recovery, said the university was delighted to be part of the upcoming event.

Marischal College will once again be a city landmark brought to life by Spectra.

“Spectra is a celebration of creativity which also prides itself on bringing people together,” he said.

“We are delighted to be working with regional partners to deliver the 2022 festival and look forward to playing an important part in the cultural life of the north-east.”

Spectra will attract leading names to Aberdeen

Professor Edwards added that Spectra reflected the university’s principle of being “open to all” when it was founded 527 years ago.

“Much has changed through those centuries – and been accelerated in the last two years through the pandemic – but our commitment to deliver positive change locally and regionally has not,” he said.

Aberdeen Art Gallery will again be at the heart of the festival of light.

Spectra will see leading names from the UK and around the world creating a stunning lightscape across the city centre, including Marischal College, Upperkirkgate, Schoolhill, Marischal Square, and Aberdeen Art Gallery as locations for breath-taking installations inspired by Scotland’s Year of Stories.

Free, family-friendly and interactive, Spectra – an Aberdeen City Council event, delivered by award-winning production company Curated Place – has been hugely popular in its previous outings in Aberdeen, since it was launched in 2014 as a pilot project.

Bright future for events in Aberdeen

Councillor Marie Boulton, the council’s culture spokesperson, said she was delighted the university had pledged support to the festival of light.

St Nicholas Kirkyard was a focal point of the last Spectra festival in 2020.

“Their sponsorship of this year’s festival shows that there is a bright future for events in Aberdeen, through strong partnerships and exciting productions,” she said, adding the council has committed £250,000 for the delivery of the festival in 2022.

“All of us across the city are looking forward to Spectra next month and seeing audiences return to a safe and vibrant city centre.”

Details of the installations and the artists behind them are still to be announced.

To find out more about the event, visit www.spectrafestival.com

