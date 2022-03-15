Former MMA fighter Kris Barras Band to rock Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mixed martial arts fighter-turned-singer Kris Barras doesn’t fear a challenge – his band is ready to rock The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.

Formed in 2015, Kris Barras Band has released four studio albums, with the latest outing released earlier this month (March 4).

Titled Death Valley Paradise, the 2022 album features the rock band’s popular new single My Parade.

The album started life as a song before it was dissected and spread across the album.

Commenting on the album that he wrote during the pandemic, Kris said: “I had some really dark times. I didn’t want to get out of bed. I didn’t want to do anything. It was really tough.

“I’ve thrown everything at this. It was tough not knowing if I’d ever be able to do this again. What am I going to do with my life? I’ve gone all-in. If I’m not this, who am I?”

In addition to writing new music during lockdown, Kris also found time for his popular Box Room Sessions, playing acoustic versions of his back catalogue and covers suggested by fans, ranging from Foo Fighters and Guns n Roses to Chris Isaak and Bon Jovi.

But now, Kris is really looking forward to touring and his rock band is set for an incredible year ahead. They’ve just finished a sold-out UK tour with Kentucky’s favourite sons Black Stone Cherry, culminating with a show at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall.

And their biggest headline tour to date begins this month and includes a show at The Lemon Tree on Saturday March 19.

Tickets for Kris Barras Band are on sale and can be purchased here.

