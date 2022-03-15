Former MMA fighter Kris Barras Band to rock Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former MMA fighter Kris Barras Band to rock Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree

By Danica Ollerova
March 15, 2022, 11:45 am
kris barras band to perform in Aberdeen
All photos by John McMurtrie.

Mixed martial arts fighter-turned-singer Kris Barras doesn’t fear a challenge – his band is ready to rock The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.

Formed in 2015, Kris Barras Band has released four studio albums, with the latest outing released earlier this month (March 4).

Titled Death Valley Paradise, the 2022 album features the rock band’s popular new single My Parade.

The album started life as a song before it was dissected and spread across the album.

Kris Barras Band to play Aberdeen

Commenting on the album that he wrote during the pandemic, Kris said: “I had some really dark times. I didn’t want to get out of bed. I didn’t want to do anything. It was really tough.

“I’ve thrown everything at this. It was tough not knowing if I’d ever be able to do this again. What am I going to do with my life? I’ve gone all-in. If I’m not this, who am I?”

Kris Barras Band to play Aberdeen
Kris Barras Band are looking forward to playing The Lemon Tree.

In addition to writing new music during lockdown, Kris also found time for his popular Box Room Sessions, playing acoustic versions of his back catalogue and covers suggested by fans, ranging from Foo Fighters and Guns n Roses to Chris Isaak and Bon Jovi.

But now, Kris is really looking forward to touring and his rock band is set for an incredible year ahead. They’ve just finished a sold-out UK tour with Kentucky’s favourite sons Black Stone Cherry, culminating with a show at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall.

And their biggest headline tour to date begins this month and includes a show at The Lemon Tree on Saturday March 19.

From mixed martial arts to rock music, Kris Barras is ready to rock.

How to book tickets to see Kris Barras Band in Aberdeen

Tickets for Kris Barras Band are on sale and can be purchased here.

