Aberdeen Jazz Festival dives in with new venues and glittering line-up

Aberdeen Jazz Festival is out to hit the high notes when it returns to its traditional March slot with a packed line-up of live performances and new venues – including Bon Accord Baths.

The hugely-popular event – running from March 17 to 27 – will offer its innovative SoundBath strand of specially-commissioned performances in the iconic swimming pool building.

The festival, promoted by Jazz Scotland, will also stage its first-ever gigs in Cowdray Hall and Society Of Advocates building, alongside old favourites like The Blue Lamp, The Lemon Tree and Queen’s Cross Church.

On offer will be a range of musical styles from swing to funk, gypsy jazz to blues rock performed by some of the biggest talents in Scottish, UK, European and US jazz, all playing live following the festival’s online event last March and mix of live and online events last October.

Great to be back with full-blown Aberdeen Jazz Festival

Jazz Scotland chair, Keith MacRae, said: “We’ve managed to present some great events in the last couple of years, but we’ve missed the full-blown festival atmosphere. It’s great to be back.”

SoundBath is one of the festival’s most unusual events, offering site-specific performances in the historic Bon Accord Baths.

Closed to the public since 2008, the cathedral-like space will inspire new music by Victoria Fifield and others.

The organisers said: “Not only a visual spectacle, the acoustics of the cavernous art deco building will create an amazing aural experience, with sound reverberating around the tiled walls and pool floor.”

The diversity of music matches the range of venues. Pianist Brian Kellock will take centre stage at Queen’s Cross Church with a sumptuous version of Gershwin’s Rhapsody In Blue, arranged for piano and an eight-piece string orchestra.

Meanwhile, Young Pilgrims, a nine-piece brass band, will bring jazz-rock energy to the festival’s final weekend.

Raft of artists will make this an Aberdeen Jazz Festival to remember

Well-known names on the Scottish jazz scene abound with the Martin Kershaw Quartet, Latin jazz heroes, Son al Son, and pianist Alan Benzie’s Tribute to Herbie Hancock at The Blue Lamp.

Rose Room and Ali Affleck’s Jazz Diva will play acoustic sets at the Cowdray Hall.

Blues-rock is well represented in the programme with the legendary King King and Gerry Jablonski and the Electric Band performing at the Lemon Tree, plus Missouri-based blues power trio Hooten Hallers set to raise the rafters at the Blue Lamp.

And a raft of other artists and events promise to make this a jazz festival to remember.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council culture spokesperson, said she was delighted to see such a full and varied programme for Aberdeen Jazz Festival.

“It’s also great to see some of the city’s most iconic venues included, and the refurbished Cowdray Hall being used for the first time.

“We recognise the importance of festivals and events to the cultural life of Aberdeen and the Jazz Festival is just one of many that benefit from funding support from the Council.”

How to get tickets and information for Aberdeen Jazz Festival

Another new innovation for the jazz festival – the first staged with Jazz Scotland’s new CEO, Coralie Usmani, at the helm as producer – is Jazz The Day.

This is a chance to mix and match eight events across three venues with one ticket on Saturday March 26. Organisers say it is a great way to sample what the festival has to offer.

For tickets and more information, visit aberdeenjazzfestival.com

