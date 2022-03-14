Great Scott! Aberdeen Comic Con to return for the next three years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Following the phenomenal success of Comic Con Scotland (North East), organisers have decided to return to Aberdeen for the next three years.

The two-day event welcomed thousands of fans to celebrate cult films and TV at P&J Live last weekend (March 12-13).

And now, venue bosses have revealed that next year’s convention will return on March 18-19 2023. The dates for 2024 and 2025 are yet to be confirmed.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, said: “Following a hugely successful first Comic Con at P&J Live, we are delighted to be able to confirm dates for next year’s show and that Monopoly Events will be returning again in 2024 and 2025.

“Having attracted close to 10,000 visitors over the weekend, it was great to see the venue buzzing with activity.

“The effort many visitors made was incredible, with some amazing cosplay outfits on show. We can’t wait to collaborate with Monopoly Events again and hope that Comic Con will be a firm favourite for many years to come.”

Film and TV stars greet Aberdeen fans

The atmosphere at this year’s festival was “buzzing” as crowds gathered to show off their impressive outfits, and speak to film and TV stars including Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley in Harry Potter), Peter Weller (RoboCop), and Claudia Wells (Jennifer Parker in Back to the Future).

In addition, the event also hosted two TV reunions – four Still Game actors and five Gladiators travelled to Aberdeen to greet their fans.

The convention also boasted cosplay events, gaming, anime and merchandising traders, across the world of film, television and comics.

Fans could also check out film and TV props from Doctor Who, Harry Potter, and Game of Thrones.

How to book tickets for 2023 Comic Con Scotland (North East) in Aberdeen

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Tuesday March 15). The exact time is yet to be confirmed. Tickets will be available from pandjlive.com

If you attended last weekend’s event, check out if you can spot yourself in our photo gallery below: