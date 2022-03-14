Great Scott! Aberdeen Comic Con to return for the next three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Great Scott! Aberdeen Comic Con to return for the next three years

By Danica Ollerova
March 14, 2022, 1:09 pm Updated: March 14, 2022, 2:15 pm
Cosplayers on stage, a Ghostbuster, Halo character, the Joker and an anime character.
Some of the outfits being judged for the Cosplay competition. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media

Following the phenomenal success of Comic Con Scotland (North East), organisers have decided to return to Aberdeen for the next three years.

The two-day event welcomed thousands of fans to celebrate cult films and TV at P&J Live last weekend (March 12-13).

And now, venue bosses have revealed that next year’s convention will return on March 18-19 2023. The dates for 2024 and 2025 are yet to be confirmed.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, said: “Following a hugely successful first Comic Con at P&J Live, we are delighted to be able to confirm dates for next year’s show and that Monopoly Events will be returning again in 2024 and 2025.

“Having attracted close to 10,000 visitors over the weekend, it was great to see the venue buzzing with activity.

“The effort many visitors made was incredible, with some amazing cosplay outfits on show. We can’t wait to collaborate with Monopoly Events again and hope that Comic Con will be a firm favourite for many years to come.”

Film and TV stars greet Aberdeen fans

The atmosphere at this year’s festival was “buzzing” as crowds gathered to show off their impressive outfits, and speak to film and TV stars including Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley in Harry Potter), Peter Weller (RoboCop), and Claudia Wells (Jennifer Parker in Back to the Future).

In addition, the event also hosted two TV reunions – four Still Game actors and five Gladiators travelled to Aberdeen to greet their fans.

The convention also boasted cosplay events, gaming, anime and merchandising traders, across the world of film, television and comics.

Fans could also check out film and TV props from Doctor Who, Harry Potter, and Game of Thrones.

The group pose with Chewbacca in the middle at comic con aberdeen
TV Gladiators, Jet, Panther, Cobra, Hunter and Vogue with Darren Pellet from Elgin, dressed as Tarrful, Chewy leader at Comic Con North East. Picture: Wullie Marr / DCT Media

How to book tickets for 2023 Comic Con Scotland (North East) in Aberdeen

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Tuesday March 15). The exact time is yet to be confirmed. Tickets will be available from pandjlive.com

If you attended last weekend’s event, check out if you can spot yourself in our photo gallery below:

In pictures: Comic Con fans dress to impress on-screen heroes

