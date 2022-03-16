All you need to know about Aberdeen Jazz Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

All you need to know about Aberdeen Jazz Festival

By Danica Ollerova
March 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 16, 2022, 11:56 am
collage of Aberdeen Jazz Festival photos

From who’s performing to which iconic venues take part, here’s everything you need to know about Aberdeen Jazz Festival which kicks off on Thursday (March 17).

What is Aberdeen Jazz Festival?

Aberdeen Jazz Festival is back for 2022 with a packed and vibrant programme. After last year’s hugely successful online events and October hybrid programme, the festival returns to its traditional March slot with a full 10 days of exciting live events across the city.

When does it take place?

Aberdeen Jazz Festival is on from Thursday March 17 to Sunday March 27.

Which venues will host jazz events?

The festival will feature an expanded range of venues to include some stunning and
unexpected settings.

Low angle shot of King King guitarist on stage
King King. Photo by Adam Kennedy.

As well as the favourite festival places like The Blue Lamp, The Lemon Tree and Queen’s Cross Church, music fans will also have the chance to hear top-quality acoustic artists in the afternoon at the Cowdray Hall.

They will also be able to step inside the magnificent, wood-panelled Society of Advocates plus check out a series of specially-commissioned performances in the historic Bon Accord Baths.

What are some of the Aberdeen Jazz Festival highlights?

  • SoundBath (March 26 @ Bon Accord Baths)

A series of site-specific performances in the historic Bon Accord Baths. Closed to the public since 2008, the vast, light-drenched, atmospheric cathedral-like space will inspire new music by Victoria Fifield and others.

Not only a visual spectacle, the acoustics of the cavernous Art Deco building promise to create an amazing aural experience, with sound reverberating around the tiled walls and pool floor.

Tickets: This event is now sold out.

Young pilgrim member playing the trumpet and holding a sousaphone
Soundbath. Photo by Coralie Usmani.
  • Rhapsody in Blue feat. Seonaid Aitken and Brian Kellock (March 26 @ Queen’s Cross Church)

Brian Kellock will take centre stage at Queen’s Cross Church to perform a sumptuous version of Gershwin’s classic Rhapsody in Blue, specially arranged for piano and a hand-picked 8-piece string orchestra.

Tickets: Available and can be purchased here.

  • King King and Gerry Jablonski Band (March 26 @ The Lemon Tree)

King King’s most recent albums ‘Exile and Grace’ and ‘Maverick’ have stormed the charts, cementing their reputation as one of the best live acts of the moment.

Coralie Usmani, CEO of Jazz Scotland, said: “They are blues rock legends and it’s really exciting to have them performing this year. They will play with Gerry Jablonski and the Electric Band.”

Tickets: Available and can be purchased here.

  • Young Pilgrims (March 25 @ The Blue Lamp)

Young brass band brimming with jazz-rock energy Young Pilgrims are ready to rock The Blue Lamp.

Tickets: Available and can be purchased here.

Young Pilgrims will perform as part of Aberdeen Jazz Festival.
  • AMY (March 23 @ Belmont Filmhouse)

In addition to live performances, Aberdeen music fans will have a rare chance to revisit Asif Kapandia’s 2015 documentary about the life of the late singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse at the Belmont Filmhouse.

Tickets: Available and can be purchased here.

Who else will perform?

Musicians from Aberdeen, all over Scotland as well as from abroad will perform as part of the Aberdeen Jazz Festival. These will include: Marianne McGregor, Funk Connection, Matthew Kilner’s Two Tenors, Martin Kershaw Quartet, Tribute to the Headhunters and more.

What is Jazz the Day?

Jazz the Day is a chance to mix and match eight events across three venues with one ticket on Saturday March 26. Organisers say it is a great way to sample what the festival has to offer.

Included in the afternoon are well-established names alongside newcomers and new collaborations, plus the chance for the audience to get in amongst the action by singing, dancing or playing with Ali Affleck’s band.

Aberdeen jazz festival
Rose Room. Photo by Colin Black.

How can I book tickets to see Aberdeen Jazz Festival events?

Click here for more information about the festival and to book tickets.
