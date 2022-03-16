All you need to know about Aberdeen Jazz Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From who’s performing to which iconic venues take part, here’s everything you need to know about Aberdeen Jazz Festival which kicks off on Thursday (March 17).

What is Aberdeen Jazz Festival?

Aberdeen Jazz Festival is back for 2022 with a packed and vibrant programme. After last year’s hugely successful online events and October hybrid programme, the festival returns to its traditional March slot with a full 10 days of exciting live events across the city.

When does it take place?

Aberdeen Jazz Festival is on from Thursday March 17 to Sunday March 27.

Which venues will host jazz events?

The festival will feature an expanded range of venues to include some stunning and

unexpected settings.

As well as the favourite festival places like The Blue Lamp, The Lemon Tree and Queen’s Cross Church, music fans will also have the chance to hear top-quality acoustic artists in the afternoon at the Cowdray Hall.

They will also be able to step inside the magnificent, wood-panelled Society of Advocates plus check out a series of specially-commissioned performances in the historic Bon Accord Baths.

What are some of the Aberdeen Jazz Festival highlights?

SoundBath (March 26 @ Bon Accord Baths)

A series of site-specific performances in the historic Bon Accord Baths. Closed to the public since 2008, the vast, light-drenched, atmospheric cathedral-like space will inspire new music by Victoria Fifield and others.

Not only a visual spectacle, the acoustics of the cavernous Art Deco building promise to create an amazing aural experience, with sound reverberating around the tiled walls and pool floor.

Tickets: This event is now sold out.

Rhapsody in Blue feat. Seonaid Aitken and Brian Kellock (March 26 @ Queen’s Cross Church)

Brian Kellock will take centre stage at Queen’s Cross Church to perform a sumptuous version of Gershwin’s classic Rhapsody in Blue, specially arranged for piano and a hand-picked 8-piece string orchestra.

Tickets: Available and can be purchased here.

King King and Gerry Jablonski Band (March 26 @ The Lemon Tree)

King King’s most recent albums ‘Exile and Grace’ and ‘Maverick’ have stormed the charts, cementing their reputation as one of the best live acts of the moment.

Coralie Usmani, CEO of Jazz Scotland, said: “They are blues rock legends and it’s really exciting to have them performing this year. They will play with Gerry Jablonski and the Electric Band.”

Tickets: Available and can be purchased here.

Young Pilgrims (March 25 @ The Blue Lamp)

Young brass band brimming with jazz-rock energy Young Pilgrims are ready to rock The Blue Lamp.

Tickets: Available and can be purchased here.

AMY (March 23 @ Belmont Filmhouse)

In addition to live performances, Aberdeen music fans will have a rare chance to revisit Asif Kapandia’s 2015 documentary about the life of the late singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse at the Belmont Filmhouse.

Tickets: Available and can be purchased here.

Who else will perform?

Musicians from Aberdeen, all over Scotland as well as from abroad will perform as part of the Aberdeen Jazz Festival. These will include: Marianne McGregor, Funk Connection, Matthew Kilner’s Two Tenors, Martin Kershaw Quartet, Tribute to the Headhunters and more.

What is Jazz the Day?

Jazz the Day is a chance to mix and match eight events across three venues with one ticket on Saturday March 26. Organisers say it is a great way to sample what the festival has to offer.

Included in the afternoon are well-established names alongside newcomers and new collaborations, plus the chance for the audience to get in amongst the action by singing, dancing or playing with Ali Affleck’s band.

How can I book tickets to see Aberdeen Jazz Festival events?

