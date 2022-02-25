KT Tunstall to support Stereophonics at Aberdeen gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

KT Tunstall to support Stereophonics at Aberdeen gig

By Danica Ollerova
February 25, 2022, 3:47 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 4:48 pm
KT Tunstall will support Welsh rockers Stereophonics when they play P&J Live next month.

The Scottish singer-songwriter will play some of her biggest hits including Suddenly I See, and Black Horse And The Cherry Tree, when she performs at the popular Aberdeen venue on March 20.

KT – who sang at the New Year’s Eve Times Square Ball celebration in New York in 2021 – will support Stereophonics on the Scottish leg of their tour, also playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on March 21.

Stereophonics announced their 25th-anniversary UK tour, which will see the band perform in 12 cities, back in September 2021.

The band’s new album Oochya will be released on Friday March 4.

Stereophonics’ singer Kelly Jones said: “Having done some really emotionally lead and introspective songs on the last album (Kind), we decided to come back with a bang this time, give the fans something to get a little loose to.”

KT Tunstall will support Stereophonics on the Scottish leg of the band’s tour.

Stereophonics will return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in March 2022 – having been one of the last bands to play the arena in March 2020 before the pandemic struck.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, cannot wait for Stereophonics to entertain Aberdeen fans once again.

She said: “We are thrilled to welcome Stereophonics back to P&J Live after an unbelievable night back in March 2020.

“The band are a very welcome addition to what is lining up to be an exciting 2022. I know the people of Aberdeen will give them a warm welcome back to this part of the world – we can’t wait to hear the crowds roar.”

Stereophonics and KT Tunstall will play P&J Live in Aberdeen on Sunday March 20.

How to book tickets to see Stereophonics in Aberdeen

Stereophonics will play P&J Live in Aberdeen on Sunday March 20. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

