KT Tunstall to support Stereophonics at Aberdeen gig

KT Tunstall will support Welsh rockers Stereophonics when they play P&J Live next month.

The Scottish singer-songwriter will play some of her biggest hits including Suddenly I See, and Black Horse And The Cherry Tree, when she performs at the popular Aberdeen venue on March 20.

KT – who sang at the New Year’s Eve Times Square Ball celebration in New York in 2021 – will support Stereophonics on the Scottish leg of their tour, also playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on March 21.

Stereophonics announced their 25th-anniversary UK tour, which will see the band perform in 12 cities, back in September 2021.

The band’s new album Oochya will be released on Friday March 4.

Stereophonics’ singer Kelly Jones said: “Having done some really emotionally lead and introspective songs on the last album (Kind), we decided to come back with a bang this time, give the fans something to get a little loose to.”

Stereophonics will return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in March 2022 – having been one of the last bands to play the arena in March 2020 before the pandemic struck.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, cannot wait for Stereophonics to entertain Aberdeen fans once again.

She said: “We are thrilled to welcome Stereophonics back to P&J Live after an unbelievable night back in March 2020.

“The band are a very welcome addition to what is lining up to be an exciting 2022. I know the people of Aberdeen will give them a warm welcome back to this part of the world – we can’t wait to hear the crowds roar.”

How to book tickets to see Stereophonics in Aberdeen

Stereophonics will play P&J Live in Aberdeen on Sunday March 20. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

