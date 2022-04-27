Kilted comedy star Craig Hill leads new big names heading for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Kilted comedy star Craig Hill leads new big names heading for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

By Scott Begbie
April 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Five great new acts have been announced for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
Another five top-flight acts have been announced for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival – including Scotland’s favourite kilted funnyman Craig Hill.

Also added to the bill are Stephen Bailey, Alun Cochrane, Colin Hoult and Darren Connell, who will be arriving for the 11-day extravaganza in October.

They join a line-up that already includes stellar names such as Harry Hill, Jack Dee, Milton Jones and Daniel Sloss.

Craig said he was delighted to be returning to the festival – staged by Aberdeen Inspired – with his new show, I Always Knew I Had It In Me, at the Tivoli on Saturday October 15.

Craig Hill is looking forward to returning to the Tivoli as one of the headliners for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

He said: “I am really excited about the comedy festival and the Tivoli Theatre was an absolute joy. Comedy festivals introduce a city to the breadth of styles of comedy and that’s why they are great.

Aberdeen’s comedy festival is a chance to check out new stand-ups

“It’s not just about going to see your favourite people from TV, you can also take a chance to go and see people you’ve never heard of. Just say ‘I don’t know who that is, but I’m going to go out and try that’.”

Stephen Bailey will be playing Cheerz as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

Meanwhile, Stephen – who supported Katherine Ryan at the Music Hall last October – said he was thrilled to be arriving at the festival with his solo show, Sophisticated. It will be at Cheerz, a new venue for the festival, on Saturday October 8.

He said: “It’s going to be my first time at the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival so I’m really looking forward to it. I felt like Aberdeen audiences were really up for it when I was there with Katherine Ryan.”

Cheerz will also host Colin Hoult, who starred in Ricky Gervais’s acclaimed series After Life as wannabe showbiz superstar Ken Otley. His show, The Death Of Anna Mann – described as a hilarious meditation on life, death and literally everything in between – will be at the venue on Friday October 7.

Colin Hoult’s show, The Death Of Anna Mann, will be at Cheerz for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

Alun Cochrane, a regular on shows such as Mock The Week and Have I Got News For You, will offer his Stuff And Nonsense show on Friday October 14. Staged at the Park Inn it will be a blend of stand-up and improv.

Also at the Park Inn will be Darren Connell, best known as Bobby from Scot Squad.  Arriving on Friday October 14 his first tour – Thank You For Being My Friend – promises his trademark dark and close-to-the-bone comedy.

Expect Stuff And Nonsense from Alun Cochrane during the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

How to get tickets for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

Shona Byrne, comedy festival manager, echoed Craig’s view of the range of styles the comedy festival will bring to Aberdeen.

She said: “Craig’s spot on.  It’s so important that we not only give audiences the chance to experience different types of comedy, from the character-based storytelling show that Colin Hoult will bring, to the clever, everyday life and humorous style that Alun Cochrane will deliver.

“This year’s festival will be the biggest the city has seen and we aim to showcase the best comedians in as many venues as possible throughout our city centre.”

Darren Connell will bring his dark sense of humour to the Park Inn as part of the festival.

The festival, which will run from Thursday October 6 until Sunday October 16, will bring a buzz to the city at venues across Aberdeen, from bars and clubs to the Music Hall, Tivoli and Lemon Tree.

For more information and to buy tickets go to aberdeencomedyfestival.com

