Kilted comedy star Craig Hill leads new big names heading for Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Another five top-flight acts have been announced for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival – including Scotland’s favourite kilted funnyman Craig Hill.

Also added to the bill are Stephen Bailey, Alun Cochrane, Colin Hoult and Darren Connell, who will be arriving for the 11-day extravaganza in October.

They join a line-up that already includes stellar names such as Harry Hill, Jack Dee, Milton Jones and Daniel Sloss.

Craig said he was delighted to be returning to the festival – staged by Aberdeen Inspired – with his new show, I Always Knew I Had It In Me, at the Tivoli on Saturday October 15.

He said: “I am really excited about the comedy festival and the Tivoli Theatre was an absolute joy. Comedy festivals introduce a city to the breadth of styles of comedy and that’s why they are great.

Aberdeen’s comedy festival is a chance to check out new stand-ups

“It’s not just about going to see your favourite people from TV, you can also take a chance to go and see people you’ve never heard of. Just say ‘I don’t know who that is, but I’m going to go out and try that’.”

Meanwhile, Stephen – who supported Katherine Ryan at the Music Hall last October – said he was thrilled to be arriving at the festival with his solo show, Sophisticated. It will be at Cheerz, a new venue for the festival, on Saturday October 8.

He said: “It’s going to be my first time at the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival so I’m really looking forward to it. I felt like Aberdeen audiences were really up for it when I was there with Katherine Ryan.”

Cheerz will also host Colin Hoult, who starred in Ricky Gervais’s acclaimed series After Life as wannabe showbiz superstar Ken Otley. His show, The Death Of Anna Mann – described as a hilarious meditation on life, death and literally everything in between – will be at the venue on Friday October 7.

Alun Cochrane, a regular on shows such as Mock The Week and Have I Got News For You, will offer his Stuff And Nonsense show on Friday October 14. Staged at the Park Inn it will be a blend of stand-up and improv.

Also at the Park Inn will be Darren Connell, best known as Bobby from Scot Squad. Arriving on Friday October 14 his first tour – Thank You For Being My Friend – promises his trademark dark and close-to-the-bone comedy.

How to get tickets for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

Shona Byrne, comedy festival manager, echoed Craig’s view of the range of styles the comedy festival will bring to Aberdeen.

She said: “Craig’s spot on. It’s so important that we not only give audiences the chance to experience different types of comedy, from the character-based storytelling show that Colin Hoult will bring, to the clever, everyday life and humorous style that Alun Cochrane will deliver.

“This year’s festival will be the biggest the city has seen and we aim to showcase the best comedians in as many venues as possible throughout our city centre.”

The festival, which will run from Thursday October 6 until Sunday October 16, will bring a buzz to the city at venues across Aberdeen, from bars and clubs to the Music Hall, Tivoli and Lemon Tree.

For more information and to buy tickets go to aberdeencomedyfestival.com

You might also like…