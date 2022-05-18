Gray’s School of Art Degree Show to welcome Aberdonians to ‘the real world’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Gray’s School of Art Degree Show to welcome Aberdonians to ‘the real world’

By Danica Ollerova
May 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 18, 2022, 12:00 pm
Gray’s School of Art Degree Show

Gray’s School of Art Degree Show will return in its physical form for the first time in two years to showcase the talent from across the art school.

The show – titled ‘Welcome to the real world’ – opens on Saturday June 11 and celebrates an eclectic mix of final year projects across painting, contemporary art practice, fashion and textiles, communication design, three-dimensional design and photography.

This is the first in-person end-of-year degree show at Robert Gordon University in two years and will see the Gray’s School of Art campus transformed into a large gallery space.

Libby Curtis, dean of Gray’s School of Art, is thrilled to be putting on a physical show as she believes that art and design is a “sensory experience that should be appreciated in the real world”.

She said: “I’m delighted and extremely proud to be celebrating the incredible hard work and achievements of our final year students.

Head of Gray’s School of Art Libby Curtis.

“I’d like to welcome everyone back to the real world and to visit Gray’s School of Art for our first physical exhibition in two years. This is an excellent opportunity to see our students’ final year projects – in high resolution and superb definition.

“Gray’s School of Art has so much talent and I can’t wait to open our doors and to share the work of our future art and design leaders.”

Gray’s School of Art Degree Show to return in June

Three-dimensional design student Daniel Bonello will be one of the students exhibiting their work at next month’s event.

Daniel has designed a “GLLO” – the world’s first, non-invasive, core body temperature monitoring device which improves the safety of outdoor water swimming.

The visuals for this year’s show were created by Gray’s School of Art’s communication design students Nicola Lyttle and Cameron Reid.

A series of events will run during the show including an alumni networking event and an evening reception for those in the creative industry.

A range of school workshops for secondary pupils and an online directory will also be available, highlighting work from each of the students exhibiting.

When and where

Gray’s School of Art Degree Show will take place from Saturday June 11 to Saturday June 18 at Gray’s School of Art, Garthdee Road. Opening times vary.

