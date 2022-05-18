Gray’s School of Art Degree Show to welcome Aberdonians to ‘the real world’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gray’s School of Art Degree Show will return in its physical form for the first time in two years to showcase the talent from across the art school.

The show – titled ‘Welcome to the real world’ – opens on Saturday June 11 and celebrates an eclectic mix of final year projects across painting, contemporary art practice, fashion and textiles, communication design, three-dimensional design and photography.

This is the first in-person end-of-year degree show at Robert Gordon University in two years and will see the Gray’s School of Art campus transformed into a large gallery space.

Libby Curtis, dean of Gray’s School of Art, is thrilled to be putting on a physical show as she believes that art and design is a “sensory experience that should be appreciated in the real world”.

She said: “I’m delighted and extremely proud to be celebrating the incredible hard work and achievements of our final year students.

“I’d like to welcome everyone back to the real world and to visit Gray’s School of Art for our first physical exhibition in two years. This is an excellent opportunity to see our students’ final year projects – in high resolution and superb definition.

“Gray’s School of Art has so much talent and I can’t wait to open our doors and to share the work of our future art and design leaders.”

Three-dimensional design student Daniel Bonello will be one of the students exhibiting their work at next month’s event.

Daniel has designed a “GLLO” – the world’s first, non-invasive, core body temperature monitoring device which improves the safety of outdoor water swimming.

The visuals for this year’s show were created by Gray’s School of Art’s communication design students Nicola Lyttle and Cameron Reid.

A series of events will run during the show including an alumni networking event and an evening reception for those in the creative industry.

A range of school workshops for secondary pupils and an online directory will also be available, highlighting work from each of the students exhibiting.

When and where

Gray’s School of Art Degree Show will take place from Saturday June 11 to Saturday June 18 at Gray’s School of Art, Garthdee Road. Opening times vary.

