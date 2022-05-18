Paolo Nutini announces Aberdeen gig as part of UK and European tour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish singing sensation Paolo Nutini will finish off his newly announced UK and European tour in Aberdeen.

The Paisley-born singer, who rose to fame in 2006 when he released his debut album These Streets, will embark on the tour in support of his new album Last Night In The Bittersweet in August.

He recently announced a few concerts across the UK ahead of his appearance at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow on July 8. And today he revealed the details of his first major UK and European tour in years.

Paolo, who will kick off the tour in Ireland, will play Aberdeen’s Music Hall in November.

New album to be released in July

Last week, the singer released two new songs – Lose It and Through The Echoes – from the upcoming album, the follow-up to 2014’s Caustic Love.

His new album Last Night In The Bittersweet is set to be released on July 1. Those who pre-order the album by 3pm on May 23 will receive exclusive early access to a pre-sale for tour tickets.

Paolo is best known for his hits such as New Shoes, Candy and Iron Sky.

The singer previously received three BRIT Award nominations and an Ivor Novello Award nomination for songwriting.

How to book tickets to see Paolo Nutini in Aberdeen

Paolo Nutini will play Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Tuesday November 1.

The album pre-sale will open at 9am on Tuesday May 24 via Ticketmaster.

Remaining tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Wednesday May 25. Fans will be able to purchase tickets here.

