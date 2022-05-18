Paolo Nutini announces Aberdeen gig as part of UK and European tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Paolo Nutini announces Aberdeen gig as part of UK and European tour

By Danica Ollerova
May 18, 2022, 10:11 am Updated: May 18, 2022, 10:15 am
Paolo Nutini to play Aberdeen

Scottish singing sensation Paolo Nutini will finish off his newly announced UK and European tour in Aberdeen.

The Paisley-born singer, who rose to fame in 2006 when he released his debut album These Streets, will embark on the tour in support of his new album Last Night In The Bittersweet in August.

He recently announced a few concerts across the UK ahead of his appearance at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow on July 8. And today he revealed the details of his first major UK and European tour in years.

Paolo, who will kick off the tour in Ireland, will play Aberdeen’s Music Hall in November.

New album to be released in July

Last week, the singer released two new songs –  Lose It and Through The Echoes – from the upcoming album, the follow-up to 2014’s Caustic Love.

His new album Last Night In The Bittersweet is set to be released on July 1. Those who pre-order the album by 3pm on May 23 will receive exclusive early access to a pre-sale for tour tickets.

Paolo is best known for his hits such as New Shoes, Candy and Iron Sky.

The singer previously received three BRIT Award nominations and an Ivor Novello Award nomination for songwriting.

How to book tickets to see Paolo Nutini in Aberdeen

Paolo Nutini will play Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Tuesday November 1.

The album pre-sale will open at 9am on Tuesday May 24 via Ticketmaster.

Remaining tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Wednesday May 25. Fans will be able to purchase tickets here.

