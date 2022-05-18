Conservatives, Lib Dems and independents to run Aberdeenshire Council again as deal reached

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats have reached a deal with independent councillors to take control of Aberdeenshire Council for the next five years.

The deal, which closely mirrors the set-up before this month’s election aside from a few fresh faces, will be formalised when the newly elected or re-elected councillors meet for the first time at Woodhill House on Thursday.

Following the vote on May 5, the Tories emerged as the largest party in the region with 26 seats out of the 70 available.

The Lib Dems took 14, while the SNP became the second-largest party with 21 seats.

All three parties increased their share of seats from immediately before the election, at the expense of smaller parties such as the Greens and Alba.

Nine independent councillors were elected, a significant drop from the number sitting on the council ahead of the vote.

Of those nine, seven are expected to join the coalition.

It is understood that independents Alison Evison and Paul Johnston are forming their own group.

In a statement, SNP group leader Gwyneth Petrie said: “The damage of Tory austerity policies and poor decision making at Westminster are clear to see, and are evidently contributing to the on-going cost of living crisis.

“To see them back in administration in Aberdeenshire will be difficult for many to accept – and it is unlikely that they will deliver real help for those struggling in these difficult times.

“As the main opposition, we will do all we can to hold the administration to account, and keep the real focus of the council on assisting those who live throughout Aberdeenshire.”

Top jobs yet to be filled

A council leader and provost will also be decided at Thursday’s council meeting, though new Tory group leader Mark Findlater is likely to take the first post.

Former council leader Anne Stirling, who took over the reins of the council’s Lib Dem group after the shock defeat of Peter Argyle at the election, may also be up for one of the top jobs thanks to the coalition deal.

Mr Findlater, who has sat on the council for a decade, told the P&J last week: “I’ve now had 10 years of finding out how to get things done, working with council officers and all communities.

“People here are interested in local issues and want councillors to deal with them: potholes, schools, bins and everything the council does.”

The previous council leader, Andy Kille, and provost, Bill Howatson, both chose to step down at this year’s elections, and the departure of deputy leader Mr Argyle means new figures will be filling all three posts.