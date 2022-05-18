Conservatives, Lib Dems and independents to run Aberdeenshire Council again as deal reached

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Conservatives, Lib Dems and independents to run Aberdeenshire Council again as deal reached

By Craig Munro
May 18, 2022, 11:32 am Updated: May 18, 2022, 11:44 am
Aberdeenshire Conservatives leader Mark Findlater and Lib Dem leader Anne Stirling. Picture by DCT Media
Aberdeenshire Conservatives leader Mark Findlater and Lib Dem leader Anne Stirling. Picture by DCT Media

The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats have reached a deal with independent councillors to take control of Aberdeenshire Council for the next five years.

The deal, which closely mirrors the set-up before this month’s election aside from a few fresh faces, will be formalised when the newly elected or re-elected councillors meet for the first time at Woodhill House on Thursday.

Following the vote on May 5, the Tories emerged as the largest party in the region with 26 seats out of the 70 available.

The Lib Dems took 14, while the SNP became the second-largest party with 21 seats.

All three parties increased their share of seats from immediately before the election, at the expense of smaller parties such as the Greens and Alba.

Nine independent councillors were elected, a significant drop from the number sitting on the council ahead of the vote.

Of those nine, seven are expected to join the coalition.

Gwyneth Petrie says it is "brilliant" to hear of renewed interest in Alford and Huntly
SNP Councillor Gwyneth Petrie, who won re-election earlier this month.

It is understood that independents Alison Evison and Paul Johnston are forming their own group.

In a statement, SNP group leader Gwyneth Petrie said: “The damage of Tory austerity policies and poor decision making at Westminster are clear to see, and are evidently contributing to the on-going cost of living crisis.

“To see them back in administration in Aberdeenshire will be difficult for many to accept – and it is unlikely that they will deliver real help for those struggling in these difficult times.

“As the main opposition, we will do all we can to hold the administration to account, and keep the real focus of the council on assisting those who live throughout Aberdeenshire.”

Top jobs yet to be filled

A council leader and provost will also be decided at Thursday’s council meeting, though new Tory group leader Mark Findlater is likely to take the first post.

Former council leader Anne Stirling, who took over the reins of the council’s Lib Dem group after the shock defeat of Peter Argyle at the election, may also be up for one of the top jobs thanks to the coalition deal.

Liberal Democrat Peter Argyle lost Aberdeenshire seat at the Scottish local elections. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Liberal Democrat Peter Argyle lost Aberdeenshire seat at the Scottish local elections. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

Mr Findlater, who has sat on the council for a decade, told the P&J last week: “I’ve now had 10 years of finding out how to get things done, working with council officers and all communities.

“People here are interested in local issues and want councillors to deal with them: potholes, schools, bins and everything the council does.”

The previous council leader, Andy Kille, and provost, Bill Howatson, both chose to step down at this year’s elections, and the departure of deputy leader Mr Argyle means new figures will be filling all three posts.

