Home Entertainment

First Nuart Aberdeen 2022 artists have arrived in Granite City

By Danica Ollerova
June 1, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 11:24 am
nuart aberdeen 2022
Artist Slim Safont has started work on his Nuart Aberdeen 2022 mural.

Artists Slim Safont and Jofre Oliveras have just unofficially kicked off this year’s celebration of street art – Nuart Aberdeen 2022.

Nuart, which has been running since 2017, is back and will once again turn grey city walls into works of art.

Slim Safont, whose murals reflect different daily lives he discovers when he travels the world, has just been spotted on Union Wynd where he’ll create an eye-catching artwork on Union Plaza.

And explorer and activist Jofre Oliveras – who will soon start sketching on Frederick Street – has also arrived in Aberdeen. He is known for using art as a communication tool with a social focus.

Nine more artists will soon travel to the Granite City to start exploring re-connect, the theme of this year’s festival which will officially take place from Thursday June 9 to Sunday June 12.

Slim Safont’s previous work. The artist has just started setting up on Union Row.

Nuart Aberdeen is back for 2022 edition

“It’s always such an exciting day for the city centre when the first artists start work on their walls,” said Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired which is behind the festival.

“This year we have some mighty walls acting as canvases for the art of the 11 international artists who are heading to the city.

“The public will over the next week get a unique opportunity to watch the art take shape and celebrate the majesty of the final works as part of our fun-packed festival weekend we have planned to mark their completion.

“Nuart Aberdeen has an important part to play in the city centre’s recovery by not only making the city more distinctive and visually attractive but also increasing and driving footfall and encouraging visitor to stay and spend.”

In addition to artists, the festival will also welcome more than 80 local volunteers and crew who will undoubtedly deliver another world-class festival that Aberdeen can be proud of.

Explorer and activist Jofre Oliveras has arrived in Aberdeen for Nuart 2022.

Give artists warm Scottish welcome

The street art festival is curated and produced by and Stavanger-based arts organisation Nuart.

Martyn Reed, director and curator of Nuart Aberdeen, would like to encourage locals and visitors to greet the artists when they see them at work.

He said: “They’re a friendly open bunch so if you see them around give them a warm Scottish welcome – they’re about to gift us with some incredible work and insights.”

We’ve recently revealed which walls will be transformed into works of art in the coming days. You can read our article below if you want to find out where you might be able to see international artist showcasing their skills in Aberdeen.

Exclusive: The Aberdeen walls to be transformed by Nuart this summer

Nuart will be officially opened at 1pm on Saturday June 11. Free walking tours around the new art installations will kick off after the official launch ceremony and run at regular times on Saturday and Sunday.

Nuart’s launch will be part of Inspired Nights , which will feature music, street food, bars and creative spaces for both children and adults. The street food market, which previously took place on The Green, will bring together a wide range of food and drink traders.

It will run all weekend on Broad Street from noon until 9pm on Friday and Saturday and until 6pm on Sunday.

In addition, free walking tours around the new art installations will kick off after the official launch ceremony and run at regular times on Saturday and Sunday.

Inspired Nights, workshops and more to return as part of Aberdeen’s Nuart festival

