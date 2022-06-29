Six by Nico plans new Aberdeen restaurant after blockbuster debut By Andy Morton June 29, 2022, 10:38 am Updated: June 29, 2022, 1:49 pm 1 comments Nico Simeone is hatching plans for an Aberdeen expansion of his Six by Nico group. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen food and drink planning Six by Nico Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team Local Business Coffee waste trial offers exciting prospects for Sutherlands of Portsoy June 29, 20220 Local Business John Davidson: Resilient food businesses can overcome post-pandemic challenges June 29, 20220 Food and Drink Meet the 26-year-old pharmacist from Aberdeen who lived on Syrian refugee diet for one week June 29, 20220 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal New partnership with Aberdeen University to provide 24/7 mental health support to over 13,000 students Aberdeen linked with move for Dutch defender Jamal Amofa ‘We’re going in the right direction’ Aberdeen out of school care service praised by inspectors Dropped objects could have ‘seriously injured or killed’ workers on Claymore platform Premium Content Hunt begins to find best beef and sheep farms in Scotand ‘Love is always the right approach’: Island teacher urges MSPs to make inclusivity a priority
Conversation