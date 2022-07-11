Celebrated band Blazin’ Fiddles to perform in Aberdeen and Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blazin’ Fiddles – one of Scotland’s most celebrated fiddle bands – will mark their 24th year with a summer tour, including live shows in Aberdeen and Inverness.

The six-piece band will celebrate more than two decades of touring and recording with a string of special performances.

Each member of Blazin’ Fiddles – Jenna Reid, Bruce MacGregor, Rua Macmillan and Kristan Harvey on fiddle, Anna Massie on guitar/fiddle and Angus Lyon on piano – draws a distinct flavour of music from their part of the Highlands and Islands.

Blending solo and ensemble sets with the occasional insightful tale, they come together in a fiery blend to deliver an exciting evening of music for its fans in the north and north-east.

Blazin’ Fiddles and special guest Hannah Rarity

Bruce MacGregor, founder of Blazin’ Fiddles, said: “I still pinch myself that we’re at 24 years.

“It was only meant to last for four concerts back in 1998 but here we are 24 years later still going strong.

“When the band started in 1998 it was born out of a desire to showcase the Scottish fiddle, in all its guises.

“We drew on influences from all of the fiddle-playing regions of Scotland and put these together in one band.”

For the upcoming Aberdeen and Inverness show, Blazin’ Fiddles will be joined by Scottish singer Hannah Rarity – BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year 2018.

Hannah, who released her newest album To Have You Near last month, recently performed Under Canvas at Eden Court in Inverness.

How to book tickets to see Blazin’ Fiddles in Aberdeen and Inverness

Blazin’ Fiddles will perform with special guest Hannah Rarity on Sunday August 14 at Eden Court in Inverness. Click here if you wish to book tickets.

They will also perform on Friday August 19 at Aberdeen’s Music Hall. Tickets can be purchased here.

