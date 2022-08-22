Alien Species: Contemporary dance to explore ecological impact of plastics on seas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Alien Species: Contemporary dance to explore ecological impact of plastics on seas

By Danica Ollerova
August 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 22, 2022, 1:12 pm
contemporary dance aberdeen

Alien Species will be appearing on beaches around the Scottish coast this summer – and they’ll also visit Aberdeen Art Gallery.

We’re, of course, talking about the new outdoor performance created by one of Scotland’s leading visual theatre and dance companies.

Dudendance, in collaboration with designer Heather MacCrimmon and sound artist Fiona Soe Paing, are currently touring their production Alien Species which is a site-responsive contemporary dance performance.

Combining ethereal dance, sonic soundscapes and wearable sculptures, the event will explore the devastating ecological impact plastics have on our seas and oceans.

Earlier this year, microplastic pollution has even been detected in human blood for the first time.

So in the new dance, Dudendance imagined a new Alien Species that might emerge when plastics mutate with living beings.

contemporary dance aberdeen
Dudendance worked with designer Heather MacCrimmon and sound artist Fiona Soe Paing to create Alien Species.

Contemporary dance inspired by plastic pollution

The production features eye-catching costumes that combine organic forms with artificial materials to suggest sea creatures emerging from the ocean and transforming into trash.

The 30-minute performance features a soundtrack that audiences can download onto their phone through a QR code available on site. Locals are encouraged to bring their own headphones to experience the soundtrack.

Clea Wallis, Dudendance’s artistic director, said: “The performances are made to be adaptable for all sorts of different locations and will change every time along with wind and weather conditions. All ages are welcome. We are very excited and so far have had great response.”

Don’t miss the contemporary dance show in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Audience groups will be guided around Aberdeen Art Gallery to experience an immersive version of the production specially designed for gallery settings.

The show will take place at Aberdeen Art Gallery from Thursday August 25 to Sunday August 28 at 11am and 2pm. Tickets for the guided experience are free but need to be booked in advance here.

Those in Aberdeenshire can see the performance on Sunday September 4 at The Big Picnic as part of Huntly Hairst at Leith Hall in Kennethmont. There will be a few performances throughout the day.

The production has been awarded Creative Scotland’s prestigious Touring Fund For Theatre And Dance to bring the contemporary dance show to audiences across Scotland in 2022 and 2023.

More arts and entertainment news and features…

