Alien Species: Contemporary dance to explore ecological impact of plastics on seas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alien Species will be appearing on beaches around the Scottish coast this summer – and they’ll also visit Aberdeen Art Gallery.

We’re, of course, talking about the new outdoor performance created by one of Scotland’s leading visual theatre and dance companies.

Dudendance, in collaboration with designer Heather MacCrimmon and sound artist Fiona Soe Paing, are currently touring their production Alien Species which is a site-responsive contemporary dance performance.

Combining ethereal dance, sonic soundscapes and wearable sculptures, the event will explore the devastating ecological impact plastics have on our seas and oceans.

Earlier this year, microplastic pollution has even been detected in human blood for the first time.

So in the new dance, Dudendance imagined a new Alien Species that might emerge when plastics mutate with living beings.

Contemporary dance inspired by plastic pollution

The production features eye-catching costumes that combine organic forms with artificial materials to suggest sea creatures emerging from the ocean and transforming into trash.

The 30-minute performance features a soundtrack that audiences can download onto their phone through a QR code available on site. Locals are encouraged to bring their own headphones to experience the soundtrack.

Clea Wallis, Dudendance’s artistic director, said: “The performances are made to be adaptable for all sorts of different locations and will change every time along with wind and weather conditions. All ages are welcome. We are very excited and so far have had great response.”

Audience groups will be guided around Aberdeen Art Gallery to experience an immersive version of the production specially designed for gallery settings.

The show will take place at Aberdeen Art Gallery from Thursday August 25 to Sunday August 28 at 11am and 2pm. Tickets for the guided experience are free but need to be booked in advance here.

Those in Aberdeenshire can see the performance on Sunday September 4 at The Big Picnic as part of Huntly Hairst at Leith Hall in Kennethmont. There will be a few performances throughout the day.

The production has been awarded Creative Scotland’s prestigious Touring Fund For Theatre And Dance to bring the contemporary dance show to audiences across Scotland in 2022 and 2023.

More arts and entertainment news and features…