NHS Highland invites most vulnerable and health care workers to get winter Covid and flu vaccines

NHS Highland will begin administering winter vaccinations for Covid and flu within the coming weeks.

Alongside traditional flu vaccines, the health board will also roll out a winter booster jab protecting the most vulnerable and front-line health workers from Covid.

For those who need it, it could be their fifth Covid jab following two initial doses, a booster and a spring booster.

As of August 17, over 3.5 million people have received three doses of a Covid vaccine, which encompasses almost everyone in the most vulnerable groups.

In the Highlands, over 90% of eligible over 75s (30,690) have received a fourth dose.

The portal for Highland residents to book their winter jabs has now opened for health and social care workers and those aged 65 and over.

‘Deliver maximum protection over the winter months’

Dr Tim Allison, director of Public Health for NHS Highland, said: “We are vaccinating some health and social care workers against Covid-19 to protect the most vulnerable patients.

“Those who don’t have face-to-face contact with vulnerable patients do not need a Covid-19 vaccine at this time.

“It’s vital that you take up the offer of vaccination – it protects you and those you support against serious Covid-19 infection.

“We anticipate that letters for the over 65s will be with you shortly, and the first clinics will take place mid-September.

“If you’re eligible for both the Covid-19 and flu vaccine this winter, they will be given at the same time where possible. Getting both together is safe and will deliver maximum protection over the winter months.”

To access the NHS Highland booking portal click here.