Aberdeen’s Harlequin Productions to stage School Of Rock and bring back 24-hour Musical

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Aberdeen’s Harlequin Productions to stage School Of Rock and bring back 24-hour Musical

By Danica Ollerova
August 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
harlequin productions school of rock
Stuart Mearns of Harlequin Productions. Photo by Darrell Benns.

Amateur theatre company Harlequin Productions is ready to stick it to the man in Aberdeen – with their take on School Of Rock.

Bagging tickets to the opening night of the famous musical in West End and later seeing the touring production at His Majesty’s, Stuart Mearns is over the moon to have secured the rights for Harlequin Productions to stage Andrew Lloyd Webber’s show in the north-east.

Stuart, who also loved the 2003 film starring Jack Black, said he jumped at the chance to once again bring School Of Rock to Aberdeen.

“Earlier this year, I went to see the professional touring production of School Of Rock at HMT and I also went to the opening night show in West End.

“I also loved the film and I loved the way they’d done the musical. They tried to keep it as close to the film as possible. It’s a wonderful piece and it aged so well.

“It’s always been a case of if it did become available (for amateur theatre companies), it would definitely be something we would want to do.”

The official touring production of School Of Rock delighted HMT audiences this February.

School Of Rock perfect for Harlequin Productions

And Stuart thinks the rock musical encapsulates what his company Harlequin Production is all about.

“It’s fresh, it’s out there and it’s fun,” he said.

“When we looked at the programme, there was a short window to stage School Of Rock in 2023 so I jumped in and it took weeks trying to get the rights. We’re the only company in Aberdeen that got the rights.”

The show’s director has been counting down the days till he could share the exciting news.

He said: “I knew in February that we got the rights, but unfortunately, due to their official tour, I was sworn to secrecy until their tour ended.”

“It has been something that’s been eating away at me for months,” added Stuart, laughing.

Stuart Mearns and the cast of Spamalot. Photo by Heather Fowlie.

Providing opportunities for young Aberdeen actors

Another reason why Stuart is so thrilled to be bringing the show back to Aberdeen is to provide acting opportunities for north-east children.

He said: “The professional tour sold very well and we’re hoping to join in on the back of that. But for us, it’s also a chance to use local kids.

“Aberdeen kids would never get an opportunity to do this. Unless they’re moving or studying down in London, they wouldn’t have the chance to do this. Harlequin Productions like to incorporate school kids.

“This will be a really fun thing to do for kids – they’ll even get to play instruments live on stage.”

The cast of <a href="https://www.societyaberdeen.co.uk/music-theatre/theatre/musical-miracle-will-thrill-aberdeen-audiences/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Jesus Christ Superstar</a> which was Harlequin Productions’ last live performance (2019).

Return of 24-hour Musical

But before School Of Rock takes to The Tivoli Stage from November 22-25, Harlequin Productions will once again stage a 24-hour Musical on Saturday January 28.

“We staged one back in 2019,” said Stuart.

“The clock will start ticking at 7.30pm on Friday night – that’s when the production team, the cast and crew discover what the musical is going to be.

“Nobody from the team and nobody from the audience will know what it’s going to be.

“So we’ll spend 24 hours preparing the musical – it’ll be curtain up on a version of a full stage musical at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Stuart is excited to bring back the 24-hour Musical.

“We’ll soon be holding auditions to be part of the musical.

“Because we don’t know what the 24-hour musical is going to be, we’ll need a varied cast.”

The event will support the charity Make 2nds Count, which raises funds for research into secondary breast cancer. The 2019 performance raised £7,500.

“It was a remarkable amount – wensold out two-three days before the event,” said Stuart.

“We’d like it to be exactly the same success again.”

You can follow Harlequin Productions on social media here, to keep up to date with the amateur theatre company’s news and announcements.

You may also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (10650495vo) The Shamen c.1992 Various - 1992
The Shamen: How Aberdeen band nearly missed out on smash-hit record Ebeneezer Goode
0
Hugh Bonneville stars in upcoming Netflix thriller I Came By (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Bonneville likens his character in new thriller to serial killer Ted Bundy
Adam Peaty and Eirianedd Munro at Wimbledon earlier this year (PA)
Olympian and Strictly star Adam Peaty announces split from girlfriend
Netflix offers first look at images of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel (Netflix/PA)
Netflix offers first look at Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel
contemporary dance aberdeen
Alien Species: Contemporary dance to explore ecological impact of plastics on seas
0
A photo of an elephant skeleton
9 awe-inspiring things to see at this history festival in Aberdeen
Post Thumbnail
GALLERY: Did you attend the Fabulous Fittie Fashion Festival?
0
marriage bbc
TV review: Marriage drama feels authentic, even in its plotless moments
1
Kevin Kennedy
'I'm living a past life of sex and drugs and rock 'n' roll on…
0
entertainment quiz
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
0

More from Press and Journal

CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured - Owen Paterson of Forres and Kieran Shanks of Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0