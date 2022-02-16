REVIEW: School Of Rock is rollercoaster of pure joy at His Majesty’s Theatre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

How do you improve on the fairly perfect feel-good comedy movie School Of Rock? Turn it into an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

Fair enough… but who could ever match Jack Black as the non-stop, hyperkinetic, hilarious, failed wannabe rock star turned bogus teacher, Dewey Finn? That would be Jake Sharp, then.

But the kids – remember, the hugely talented ones that almost stole the film from under Jack Black’s nose – surely they can’t be equalled? Look, there they are on stage at His Majesty’s.

You might have guessed by now that School Of Rock which has started a week-long run at His Majesty’s deserves all the critical acclaim and awards it won in the West End and on Broadway.

Admittedly it had a fairly good head start given the film it is based on has a cult following of adoring fans and managed to cement in Jack Black’s status as both a comedy god and rock genius.

School Of Rock follows the film’s story beat for beat

The musical follows the film’s plot beat for beat and at times word for word as waster Dewey transforms uptight prep school kid (verging on brats) into rock stars, building on their latent musical talent.

It’s a rollercoaster journey in as much you know exactly where this yarn is going to take you, but you have a hell of a fun ride getting there.

Jack Black was the lynchpin that held the film together and those heavy lifting duties now fall to Jake Sharp.

Fast and furious from the get-go, Jake makes his Dewey every bit as adorable as the original. Then he does something rather extraordinary by making you stop looking for the Jack Black nuances and just enjoy his all-out, leave-it-all-on-the stage performance.

A glorious mix of comic timing, physical comedy and rock ‘n’ roll sensibility created an unforgettable performance.

Minting the next generation of household names

But Dewey would be nothing without the pupils he takes along for the ride with him. Goodness knows where the producers found the talented ensemble who took to the stage at HMT, but you can only assume there’s a star factory somewhere out there minting the next generation of household names.

It’s just as well that Andrew Lloyd Webber’s voice booms out before the curtain goes up that, yes, those 10, 11 and 12-year-old kids really are playing their own instruments, such is their professional calibre. And they have the voices and acting talent to go with it.

If School Of Rock the musical deviates from the film, it’s in the absence of the huge anthemic rock tracks by bona fide rock legends such as AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and The Who.

But that’s okay because Lord Webber clearly got his rock mojo on for numbers such as You’re In The Band – the soundscape for show’s big set-piece as the pupils become School Of Rock the band. And be warned, Stick It To The Man, will live in your head for a long time.

However, it’s not a Lloyd Webber musical without your actual show-stopping ballad, so get ready for If Only You Would Listen to tug at your heartstrings as the kids plea to their parents to let them be who they want to be.

Then that gets ramped up to 11 when it’s reprised in the second act as an act of saving grace for Dewey.

Add in to the mix seamless choreography that underlines the sheer exuberance of the story, plus an ever-shifting and ingenious set that glides things from scene to scene effortlessly.

School Of Rock offers moments of pure joy

If all of that isn’t enough, the stage School Of Rock takes the Battle Of The Bands climax of the film and puts you in the audience for what is, to all intents and purposes, a rock concert.

It’s a moment of pure joy – especially when you remember the people who are rocking out and pulling you onto your feet to dance, clap and cheer are kids. Well, plus Jake Sharp, but Dewey’s really a big kid himself.

School Of Rock might be missing Highway To Hell, but it’s on the highway to musical theatre heaven, properly earning the title of unmissable.

The run ends at His Majesty’s Theatre on Saturday February 19. For information and tickets go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

