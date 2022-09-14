Shuggie Bain, queer horror and diversity: Aberdeen’s WayWORD festival is back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Shuggie Bain, queer horror and diversity: Aberdeen’s WayWORD festival is back

By Danica Ollerova
September 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Dr Helen Lynch, creative director of WayWORD festival. Photo by Kami Thomson
Aberdeen University’s literary festival WayWORD promises to champion diversity and inclusion when it returns next week with events including queer horror, fan fiction panels and talks on social media identities.

“We represent the diverse reality that’s in the arts,” said Dr Helen Lynch, WayWORD’s creative director, who worked with a team of students to explore many unconventional forms of expression at the September festival.

“We tried to have a really diverse line-up and we did that deliberately because we found that if you’re not careful, it reverts and defaults to being not as diverse and inclusive as you’d want it to be.

“We’ll talk about the kind of literature that isn’t normally included (at literary festivals) and we’ll also talk about the kind of literature that is included – but in a different way.”

Sheena Blackhall will be part of the upcoming WayWORD festival. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Aberdeen WayWORD festival to return in person for the first time

WayWORD – which was launched in 2020 to celebrate Aberdeen University’s 525th anniversary – will be back from September 20 to 25.

Returning for its third outing, this will be the first time the festival will be a mostly in-person event.

Helen, who’s also a director of Aberdeen University’s WORD Centre for Creative Writing, said: “This year we’ve got six online events but everything else is in-person.

“It’s going to be a really nice mix of events for people to choose from. We hope lots of people will feel like they can come out and spend the whole day at the festival.

“We’ll have food, tea and coffees, music, dance… The plan is to really get people back enjoying the arts face-to-face – how it really should be.”

Monica Ali who’s part of WayWORD. Photo by Ian West/PA Wire

King’s Pavilion to become ‘proper performance space’

And Helen’s thrilled that almost all of the in-person events will take place at the King’s Pavilion on the university campus.

She said: “It’s quite exciting as that’ll be the first time that building will be used in its entirety – green room, bookshop, and workshops all in one place.”

If everything goes well, Helen revealed that Aberdeen University has plans for King’s Pavilion to become “a proper performance space for all kinds of events”.

“We’re pioneering it. It’s something the university really needs. We’ve got so much going on and there are so many things that could be happening in that lovely space.”

Learn more about award-winning author Douglas Stuart

But there is one online event she knows many people will be looking forward to – an interview with Booker Prize-winner Douglas Stuart who penned Shuggie Bain.

Douglas Stuart. Photo by Martyn Pickersgil

“It’s pre-recorded but we asked people to send in questions so you can listen to it online and we can also screen it at the King’s Pavilion,” said Helen.

Monica Ali, Raymond Antrobus, Christopher Brookmyre, Jenny Colgan, C.J. Cooke and many more authors will also take part in the Aberdeen University festival.

This year’s line-up also features public workshops in song-writing, street art, Gaelic song, and creative writing about mental health and landscape.

Other performers include international visual artists, horror writers, theatre directors, besides weel-kent local voices Sheena Blackhall, Shane Strachan and Jo Gilbert.

WayWORD festival’s community programme in Aberdeen

In addition, the festival also boasts a great community programme: comic workshops in the city and shire, and two mini-festivals co-organised by 14-15-year-olds, with mentoring from staff and university and college students.

WayWORD Community Festival features events at Riverbank Primary School and Tillydrone, plus the Art for Life mini-fest at Hazlehead Academy.

Click here for more information on WayWORD Festival.

More arts and entertainment news…

