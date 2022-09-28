All you need to know about Kevin Bridges’ shows at P&J Live in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

All you need to know about Kevin Bridges’ shows at P&J Live in Aberdeen

By Scott Begbie
September 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
kevin bridges aberdeen comedy shows
Kevin Bridges is set to play four nights at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

Leeds Playhouse has received five UK Theatre Awards nominations (Robert Lazenby/Alamy/PA)
Leeds Playhouse leads UK Theatre Awards nominations
Coppelia, Scottish Ballet's most ambitious work yet, is heading to Aberdeen and Inverness.
Blade Runner meets ballet in acclaimed 'adrenaline-rush' Coppelia heading for Aberdeen and Inverness
0
Donna MacCulloch at the launch of her book, Roxy's Cake & Bake, which celebrates her life and friends.
What cake are you? Friends inspire Oban coffee shop owner's recipe book
Sir Bryn Terfel will soon perform in Aberdeen.
Sir Bryn Terfel will be joined by his wife - once harpist to King…
0
Emeli Sande was one of the stand-out artists at True North. All pictures by Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's True North breaks box office records as thousands flock to gigs
0
Flora MacDonald
New book reveals Jacobite heroine Flora Macdonald as an artful, canny survivor
0
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black (Ian West/PA)
Tom Daley’s husband, Dustin Lance Black, ‘sustained serious head injury’
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Amy Muir/Shutterstock (13362569c) Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall open the new jubilee arch at the entrance of the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering - 3rd September 2022 Braemar Gathering Highland Games, The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, Braemar, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, UK - 03 Sep 2022
Fife Arms in Braemar to host new literary festival with royal connections
0
The Mirror Crack'd is one of the new shows heading for HIs Majesty's Theatre.
Check out the new shows heading for His Majesty's Theatre
0
George Ezra performs at P&J Live. All pictures by Brian Smith/ Jasperimage.
GALLERY: Were you at George Ezra's gig at P&J Live?

More from Press and Journal

findhorn festival
Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with over 7,000 attendees already
0
Donnie MacMillan at the Argyll and Bute Council count.
Councillor 'Wee Donnie' who represented home for 40 years nominated for Freedom of Argyll…
0
Natalie Carnegie (Specialist Nurse, OPAT - light blue tunic), Carol Spence, and Fiona Elliot (Senior Charge Nurse, OPAT - navy tunic)
New outpatient service saves over 5,500 bed days at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
0
Moray Council could open some of its buildings to people unable to heat their homes this winter.
Moray Council buildings could offer warm welcome to folk facing fuel poverty
0
Christina Mackenzie was on a training ride at the time. Photo: Cruse Scotland
Stornoway world record holder cyclist in hospital after being hit by car while on…
0
Post Thumbnail
Even bangers not safe from rural thieves, farmers warned
0

Editor's Picks