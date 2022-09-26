GALLERY: Were you at George Ezra’s gig at P&J Live? By Scott Begbie September 26, 2022, 10:46 am Updated: September 26, 2022, 11:02 am George Ezra performs at P&J Live. All pictures by Brian Smith/ Jasperimage. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Entertainment Check out the new shows heading for His Majesty's Theatre 0 GALLERY: Were you at the Emeli Sande and Mica Paris Music Hall gig? 0 REVIEW: Soul spirit as Emeli Sandé brings True North to a close 0 REVIEW: Fans in paradise as George Ezra declares Aberdeen’s P&J Live his loudest audience… 0 Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter and Oliver Piotrowski announce baby’s gender North-east superstar Emeli Sande tells of shock at family wartime revelations 0 TRUE NORTH REVIEW: Headliners Travis roll back the years at Aberdeen Music Hall 0 Hosts of hit BBC podcast Fortunately join Times Radio Strictly Come Dancing contestants’ song and dance choices unveiled Elton John gives White House performance for US president and ‘history makers’ More from Press and Journal The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population 0 'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal 0 Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS 0 When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the famous Burgie horse trials 0 Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig Editor's Picks Shetland bowel cancer survivor sets up stoma support group as isles no longer have specialist nurse A ‘brilliant idea’ or a ‘terrible insult’ to the Queen? Readers react to plans to rename Union Terrace Gardens after late monarch ‘House-sitter and gardener’ for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse ‘drain’ in town’s young population Fiona Rintoul: Artificial atmosphere of royal grief was designed to reinforce the status quo