Woman tries to change guilty plea blaming headache for not being able to concentrate on what lawyer said By Danny McKay September 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 28, 2022, 5:08 pm Melanie Knowles. Picture by Wullie Marr [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Violent dog owner punched and kicked pet and held knife a few inches from… Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is… Seagull shooter caught catapulting ball bearings at another bird Woman returned from holiday to find angry ex had moved back in Woman caught smuggling mobile phone SIM cards to threatening prisoner boyfriend Axe-wielding robber threatened to 'chop' newsagent Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech Domestic abuser punched pregnant partner in the stomach because there was no food in… Twin brothers to stand trial accused of murdering cyclist Tony Parsons Mental health response to man who went on to kill Elgin dog walker Frank… 0 More from Press and Journal Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with over 7,000 attendees already 0 Councillor 'Wee Donnie' who represented home for 40 years nominated for Freedom of Argyll… 0 New outpatient service saves over 5,500 bed days at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary 0 Moray Council buildings could offer warm welcome to folk facing fuel poverty 0 Stornoway world record holder cyclist in hospital after being hit by car while on… 0 Even bangers not safe from rural thieves, farmers warned 0 Editor's Picks What a buzz kill! First plans to tackle ‘annoying’ noise from electric bus chargers Masha’s safe haven in Aberdeen after fleeing one of Ukraine’s most dangerous areas All you need to know as SNP conference comes to Aberdeen with focus on north and north-east Inverness pupils receive ‘poignant’ letter of thanks one day after Queen’s death Ness Castle pupils cook up community spirit at temporary home from home All you need to know about Kevin Bridges’ shows at P&J Live in Aberdeen