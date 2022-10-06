Keith Duffy on finding his voice with Boyzlife and playing Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Keith Duffy on finding his voice with Boyzlife and playing Aberdeen

By Sean Wallace
October 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 5:06 pm
Boyzlife Aberdeen
Boyzlife are to play The Music Hall in Aberdeen. Photo supplied by Hush Hush media

Boyzlife singer Keith Duffy believes he is finally delivering a true representation of himself with the duo’s recent album Old School.

The 48-year-old chart star registered six number one UK singles and sold more than 25 million records with Boyzone.

However, he insists the pop that made Boyzone one of the biggest acts of the nineties did not represent who he was, or is.

Instead, it is Boyzlife – formed with former Westlife star and long-term friend Brian McFadden – that shows Keith’s true personality.

Brian, 42, also enjoyed phenomenal success with Westlife, topping the UK singles charts 12 times.

The duo will headline the Music Hall in Aberdeen on Friday to promote their new album.

Great friends Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden are Boyzlife who will soon play Aberdeen.

Keith said: “The album is a better representation of myself.

“Back in the nineties when I was 18 I didn’t really know who I was.

“I was only growing into the person I was going to become for the rest of my life.

“That music doesn’t in any way represent who you are as a person although the fans loved us and made us one of the biggest boy bands of that generation.

“I have a lot more life experience now and my kids are grown up.

“That changes you and gives you a great perspective in life.

“What I’m doing now with Brian is a lot more rewarding personally.

“We have the new sound and the new album which we are very proud of.

“I really do enjoy listening to it.”

Bringing ‘feel good music’ to Aberdeen

Keith insists the duo aim to light up Aberdeen with ‘feel good music’ when they perform in the city.

In these troubled times clouded by the cost of living crisis the need to switch off from the stresses of everyday life is very real.

Keith and Brian are ready to give that relief to fans at the Music Hall.

Boyzone and Westlife were two of the biggest bands of the past 20 years. Between them, they sold 55 million albums.

He said: “We don’t write about religion or politics, we don’t write about changing the world.

“We just write pop songs that we like to listen to with great guitar solos and huge choruses.

“It is feel good music and that’s what I want to do.

“We can’t wait to play Aberdeen. The further north you go the crazier the fans are.

“The energy of the artist and the shows comes from the audience.

“The louder and more excited the audience is, the better the performance.

“Scottish audiences never let us down, they know how to have a good night and certainly get involved.

“It will be a great night.”

‘We are like an old married couple’

Keith and Brian formed Boyzlife in 2016 and have forged a strong live reputation for both their performances and witty on stage banter.

Their debut album Strings Attached was released in 2020 and features nine chart-topping songs from Boyzone and Westlife.

The tracks were accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden, aka Boyzlife, recently released their new album Old School.

Keith said: “We are like an old married couple. We enjoy the same things and are very like-minded people.

“We play golf, watch sport and then like any good married couple we row and fall out.

“You can’t appreciate the good times unless you have some bad times and we are no different to anyone else.”

Time for a round of golf for duo

During their downtime away from the stage and recording studio Keith and Brian both enjoy playing golf.

The north-east holds a special lure due to the stunning golf courses.

Keith explained: “When we come up to Aberdeen there are some fantastic golf courses.

“I have played the Trump course.

“Scotland has some great courses and if we are lucky we can get to play the Old Course (St Andrews) and Kingsbarns.

“At the moment I’m playing off eight and Brian five.

“We can find our ways around a golf course all right without digging it up and making a mess.”

More time to relax on this tour

Boyzlife will headline Aberdeen as part of a 27-date tour of the United Kingdom.

Despite the large number of dates Keith is hoping for more free time than during their previous tour last year.

He said: “We did the catch-up tour after the Covid lockdown from September to December last year which was very busy.

“It was tough as we had to take what you could get venue-wise at that time.

“Geographically the tour was very strenuous.

“We might play Glasgow one night, be down in Bournemouth the next and back up to Newcastle the night after that.

“That took its toll on us over the few months.

“However this new tour has been planned out a lot better geographically as venue availability was also a lot better.”

Single co-written with legend Guy Chambers

The duo will be backed by a full live band and fans can expect to hear tracks from their new album Old School as well as Boyzone and Westlife hits.

A highlight live will be the single The One, co-written by Brian and legendary songwriter Guy Chambers who worked with Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue.

The One was produced by Jackson who has engineering and programmed for Shawn Mendes and The Libertines.

Keith said: “The One was actually written about 16 or 17 years ago by Brian and Guy Chambers.

“It was only ever demoed. It was never mixed and mastered.

“We got a young, vibrant, hungry producer Jackson who is only in his twenties.

“We explained to him the sound we were looking for and he put a new feel to a song that was written a long time ago.

“Jackson nailed the sound.

“He used that song as a template for the rest of the album. It is very exciting.”

Tickets for Boyzlife’s Friday concert at the Music Hall can be purchased here.

