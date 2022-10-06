Catherine Deveney: Mental health patients are left at the mercy of underpaid, resentful staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: Mental health patients are left at the mercy of underpaid, resentful staff

By Catherine Deveney
October 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 5:05 pm
A recent BBC Panorama episode opened many eyes about the realities of what can happen inside our mental health treatment facilities (Photo: seabreezesky/Shutterstock)
A recent BBC Panorama episode opened many eyes about the realities of what can happen inside our mental health treatment facilities (Photo: seabreezesky/Shutterstock)

In the end, it was the sheer, grinding cruelty in the secretly filmed BBC exposure of mental health services that stayed with the viewer: a stomach-churning cat-and-mouse power game, where staff dangled patients on the end of a string, twirling them randomly for want of anything more constructive to do, watching them circle at the rope end in confusion.

The “support worker” who kicked a patient out of a chair so she could sprawl across it, who locked a patient behind a door and laughed through the window at her distress; the nurse who dismissed an ill patient as a “cancer in the ward” that needed cut out.

The cancer comparison became strangely relevant, raising, as it did, the disparity between physical and mental health. Would cancer patients be pinched, prodded and thrown to the floor? Would they be psychologically tormented, left alone in a room to bang their heads against the wall in distress?

Would cancer staff treat patients with so little empathy and respect that their condition deteriorated? We know the answer. Cancer patients are vulnerable – but the nature of their condition does not leave them voiceless.

The facility filmed was in Manchester, but could have been anywhere. In Scotland, reports in recent weeks suggest we, too, must re-examine attitudes to mental health.

Practice falls far short of policy

An independent review for the Scottish Government, led by John Scott KC and published last week, recommended a complete overhaul both of services and culture, using a human rights-based approach. It’s an approach we are supposed to have already: it was recommended in Scotland’s 10-year mental health strategy for 2017 to 2027, a plan we are halfway through.

But, as the Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland pointed out last week, there has been a “collective failure” in Scotland’s health service to implement existing policies and procedures when dealing with mental health patients, particularly those suffering from drug and alcohol problems.

When it comes to addiction, Scotland is the sick man of Europe. We have ploughed millions of pounds into addressing the issue. But practice falls far short of policy.

Addicts referred to psychological services in Scotland often get turned down until their addiction is dealt with. Yet, addiction is often the result of trauma. It’s a desperate cycle that traps sufferers in the spokes of the wheel.

Sort your tumour out before I give you cancer treatment? I think not

Which do you cure first? Addicts are often expected to sort their own trauma out before a psychologist will see them. Stop drinking and you can have an appointment. Get your drug intake down and we will let you into rehab.

Sort your tumour out before I give you cancer treatment? I think not.

Patients need a voice

Patients in the Manchester facility were suffering from a broad spectrum of disorders. Schizophrenia. Depression. Self-harm. But, even in their illness, they knew that they would not get better where they were, because the culture was all wrong.

“It makes you worse,” said one young woman, voice devoid of hope. “What is it about this place that makes you worse?” She was asked. “Everything,” she replied, displaying more insight than the staff.

Families of patients did not know how their loved ones were being treated while in medical care (Photo: GballGiggsPhoto/Shutterstock)

The BBC’s footage highlighted the toxicity of a culture gone wrong, but also the need for advocacy in our health service. When patients told their families what was happening, staff dismissed it as “just their illness”.

Their families believed them, until they sat, tears streaming down their faces with guilt and sadness, watching the evidence. Their loved ones were fragile, vulnerable and powerless. Their “treatment” made them more so.

We have always been too willing to lock the mentally ill out of sight

The use of “seclusion” in Manchester, where patients were put into isolation for weeks at a time, had doubled in recent years. Scotland, too, according to John Scott’s report, is overusing restraint and seclusion.

Many do wonderful, caring work. Others clearly use power as a release for their resentment and boredom

We have always been too willing to lock the mentally ill out of sight. Liberty should only be – temporarily – removed for the safety of patients. It should not be removed for the convenience of staff.

To change any of this, we need to address the crisis in the recruitment of staff for caring roles. A report this week from the Nuffield Trust and the Health Foundation highlighted the “perilous” lack of home care workers. Why? Because we don’t care enough to pay enough – and that means staff don’t always care enough either.

We need investment in care training, but we also need more empathy and understanding (Photo: Peter Byrne/PA)

Certainly, we need more investment and training. But we also need things that cost nothing. Respect. Empathy. Understanding.

There IS a cancer that needs cut out of our mental health services – but it’s not sick patients. Staff are often on minimum wages. Many do wonderful, caring work. Others clearly use power as a release for their resentment and boredom.

Is it not staggering that we are content to leave society’s most vulnerable – our children, the elderly, the mentally ill – to those we pay least, many of whom take the job because they can’t get anything else?

It’s time to rethink. Looking after people is a vital vocation, not an economic last resort.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter, and Scottish Newspaper Columnist of the Year 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

A cinema screen inside Aberdeen's Belmont Filmhouse (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Neil Drysdale: Belmont Filmhouse closure robs us of space to dream
Ambulances wait at Royal Aberdeen Infirmary (Photo: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson)
Donna McLean: Can our threadbare NHS survive the grim winter ahead?
A varied diet of languages is as nourishing as a varied diet of food (Photo: Kseniia Yeskova/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Gaelic deserves a seat at the table - just like every…
Snow falls on Aberdeen's very quiet Broad Street (Photo: Jamie Ross/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: Local arts scenes are directly affected by extreme weather
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng gives his keynote speech at the 2022 Conservative Party Conference (Photo: Tom Bowles/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: Pay close attention or you'll lose track of all the distractions
An attendee carries a bag from the Taxpayers' Alliance think tank at the 2022 Conservative Party Conference (Photo: Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Think tanks should be kicked out of Downing Street before they do…
Children can form strong bonds with pets, but they can also cause harm (Photo: LightField Studios/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Nurturing empathy and compassion in children can lower chances of animal cruelty
Meet our new gardening columnist, Scott Smith.
Gardening with Scott Smith: Tempus fugit - time flies
Russell Borthwick, CEO of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber Of Commerce.
Russell Borthwick: North-east has rich larder and room to spare
A best friend for life will swap shoes with you to keep the dancing going (Photo: soul kitchen/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: I'm celebrating 20 years of best friendship like a wedding anniversary

Most Read

1
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff, including Dillan James Carter on right, leave the cinema. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

North Sea platform at sunset.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Worrying Abut Money has been created to help people struggling to make ends meet. Image: PA.
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Martin MacDougall has been picking up litter in Inverness city centre for 35 years. Image: Martin MacDougall/ Facebook.
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date

Editor's Picks