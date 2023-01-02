Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 – including Elton John and Lewis Capaldi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 – including Elton John and Lewis Capaldi

By Danica Ollerova
January 2, 2023, 5:00 pm
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023

With Scottish singing sensation Lewis Capaldi kicking things off in January and Michael Buble and Elton John finally returning to Aberdeen, there are many music gigs to look forward to in 2023.

Here’s our pick of the top 10 bands and musicians coming to Aberdeen in 2023.

Lewis Capaldi: January 23 @ P&J Live

lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen 2023
Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi will play Aberdeen’s P&J Live in January. Image: Alexandra Gavillet.

Scottish singing sensation Lewis Capaldi will soon return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live with new music, number-one hits and his signature humour.

“Many fans will remember Lewis Capaldi’s last gig at P&J Live as one of the final times they were allowed to gather together, having performed right before the UK went into lockdown in 2020,” said Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live.

“It will be three years since he was here, so we’re delighted to see him back and sounding better than ever. If you’ve never seen him before, it’s time – his stage presence is absolutely magic and we know he’ll put on a great show.”

Tickets: This gig is sold out.

Circa Waves: January 31 @ Music Hall

English indie rock band Circa Waves.

The Liverpool four-piece will come to the Music Hall to promote their latest album, Never Going Under. The English indie rock band will play some of their biggest hits and fan favourites such as T-Shirt Weather, Lemonade, and Movies.

Tickets: £22.50 here.

KT Tunstall: March 14 @ Music Hall

KT Tunstall supporting Stereophonics at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

KT Tunstall announced her 16-day UK tour in support of her new album NUT back in September.

The singer said: “This will be my first full UK headline tour since the pandemic, and I’m so looking forward to playing a completely different show with a brand new line-up of amazing musicians.”

She’s best known for her songs Black Horse and the Cherry Tree, and Suddenly I See.

Tickets: From £30 here.

Dermot Kennedy: April 1 @ P&J Live

Dermot Kennedy will play Aberdeen next year. Image: Shervin Lainez.

Irish singer Dermot Kennedy has recently announced his biggest-ever UK tour – which includes a date at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter, who has more than 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify, is probably best known for his song Paradise – a collaboration with Italian electronic music group Meduza.

Tickets: From £35 here.

DMA’s: April 17 @ Music Hall

music aberdeen 2023
DMA’s will soon play Aberdeen’s Music Hall. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

The Australian three-piece have racked up record sales, millions of YouTube plays and won several awards. They have supported UK rock royalty including Liam Gallagher, Richard Ashcroft and Kasabian and will soon head out on tour in support of their fourth album How Many Dreams?.

You probably heard their famous cover of Cher’s Believe.

Tickets: £27.50 here.

Michael Bublé: April 29 @ P&J Live

Michael Buble will soon return to Aberdeen. Image: P&J Live.

Global superstar Michael Buble is heading back to Aberdeen’s P&J Live – one of only eight venues selected for his much-anticipated UK tour in 2023.

Two decades after the release of his self-titled debut album, the Higher tour will kick off in London in late March before travelling to Aberdeen the following month.

Performing his most-loved songs and greatest hits alongside singles from his number-one album Higher, which was released in 2022, the Grammy-winning showman is counting down the days till he hits the road again.

Tickets: From £55 here.

André Rieu & Johann Strauss Orchestra: May 25 @ P&J Live

music aberdeen 2023
Andre Rieu is coming back to perform at Aberdeen’s P&J Live. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.

Violin superstar Andre Rieu will make a welcome return to delight his north-east fans at P&J Live. The maestro – who thrilled 10,000 people in a sold-out concert at the venue in April 2022 – will bring his new tour to Aberdeen in spring.

Andre’s romantic and joyful programs include a mixture of light classics, waltzes, music from film and opera as well as pop songs, performed by his Johann Strauss Orchestra.

Tickets: From £50 here.

Elton John: June 13 + 15 @ P&J Live

Elton John. Image: Julian Smith./EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

Sir Elton last played in Aberdeen in 2015 at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre’s specially built outdoor arena, where he delighted fans by playing Scotland The Brave. He’ll finally return to the Granite City this summer.

The 2023 stage production promises to take his fans on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits. It is to be his final tour.

The much-anticipated gig was postponed a few times due to the singer’s injury. The entire Farewell Yellow Brick Road UK and European tour was rescheduled from 2021.

Tickets: From £52.15 here.

Pet Shop Boys: June 21 @ P&J Live

Pet Shop Boys. Image: Shutterstock.

Pet Shop Boys will bring their greatest hits live tour to P&J Live in June – it will be their first gig in Aberdeen in more than 30 years.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live, said: “The last time they played our venue was at the AECC, all the way back in May 1991, so this is a chance for fans to come and enjoy their distinctive sound, who perhaps have never had the opportunity to do so before.”

Tickets: From £40 here.

Deacon Blue: October 13 @ P&J Live

music aberdeen 2023
Scottish music legends Deacon Blue are heading for P&J Live with their Very Best Of tour. Image: P&J Live.

Scottish music legends Deacon Blue, fronted by Ricky Ross, will be heading back to Aberdeen’s P&J Live with their “Very Best Of” tour after last playing the venue in May 2022.

“We’ve decided to play a Greatest Hits show with a difference,” said Ricky Ross.

“Yes, we intend to play all (or nearly all) the old 45s, but we also want the first half of the evening to be an intimate acoustic performance, the band gathered round the piano with acoustic guitars.

“We’ll play some album tracks and reinterpret a few favourites from the back catalogue. We’ll take a short break then come back and make a lot of noise. We hope you can be part of that noise.”

Tickets: From £32.5 here.

Tags

Conversation

