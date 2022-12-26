Your guide to the big comedy gigs coming to Aberdeen in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From the king of one-liners to a farmer-turned-comedian, a lot of funnymen and women will travel to Aberdeen in 2023 to bring laughter to the north-east.

Frankie Boyle, Russell Howard, Dawn French, Jim Smith and many more have already announced their upcoming gigs.

More will be joining the fun when the line-up for November’s Aberdeen International Comedy Festival is announced.

Here’s our pick of the top 10 comedy shows coming to Aberdeen in 2023.

Omid Djalili: January 28 @ Music Hall

Comedian Omid Djalili was forced to cancel his Aberdeen show back in October after flight chaos due to fog saw him stranded at Edinburgh Airport. Fellow comedian Dara O’Briain also had a show in Aberdeen the same day and Omid urged fans to enjoy his performance instead. He rescheduled his October date to January 28.

Tickets can be booked here.

Sara Pascoe: February 4 @ Music Hall

Sara decided she wanted to be famous when she was 14. Since then, she has auditioned for Barrymore, scared Pete Burns and ruined Hugh Grant’s birthday. Don’t miss her new tour Success Story when it finally arrives in Aberdeen.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Frankie Boyle: April 2-3 @ Music Hall

The funnyman, renowned for his often controversial dark humour, will soon do a Lap Of Shame when he brings his much-anticipated tour to the Music Hall.

An acclaimed stand-up since 1995, Frankie first found widespread fame as one of the original regular panelists on Mock The Week when it began in 2005. He has since fronted his own TV shows, including his satirical chat show Frankie Boyle’s New World Order on BBC Two.

This show is now sold out.

Susie McCabe: May 25 @ The Tivoli

Scottish comedy sensation Susie McCabe will return to Aberdeen with her solo show.

Susie, who previously supported Frankie Boyle and Jason Manford on their tours, recently opened Kevin Bridges’ run of sell-out shows at P&J Live, performing in front of almost 40,000 north-east fans.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Russell Howard: July 8-9 @ Music Hall

Good news for Russell Howard fans… the massively-popular comedian will play two dates in Aberdeen in July 2023. The stand-up came to fame on Mock The Week and later went on to present his own show, Russell Howard’s Good News on BBC Three and is now doing The Russell Howard Hour on Sky.

A very limited number of tickets can be booked here.

Jenny Eclair: September 6 @ The Tivoli

Having hit 60, comedian Jenny Eclair will celebrate being younger than Madonna but will also confront a new decade of decrepitude when she returns to Aberdeen.

One of the country’s best-loved stand-up comedians has extended her tour due to popular demand. And with her previous Aberdeen show selling out, fans can look forward to seeing Jenny in the Granite City again in autumn next year.

Tickets can be booked here.

Tim Vine: September 12-13 @ The Tivoli

Comedian Tim Vine will bring a mountain of nonsense, daft one-liners, joyful songs, wobbly props and ridiculous humour to both Aberdeen and Inverness next year.

Not only is Tim the only person who has won the Best Joke at the Edinburgh Fringe award twice, but he also held the Guinness World Record for the most jokes (499) told in an hour for a decade (2004 – 2014).

Tickets for the Aberdeen show can be booked here. Click here for Inverness tickets.

Jim Smith: October 6 @ Music Hall

Farmer comedian Jim Smith has added a third date at the Music Hall as Aberdeen fans snapped up all tickets for his October 2022 shows.

Following on from the huge success of his Back To The Teuchter tour, Perthshire funnyman Jim will don his checked shirt again when he returns to the north-east with his show The Hills Have Ayes.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Dawn French: October 26 @ Music Hall

The comedian’s new show title – Dawn French Is A Huge Twat – might raise some eyebrows but Dawn said it was “horribly accurate”.

She added: “There have been many times I have made stupid mistakes.

“I thought I might tell some of these buttock-clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life.”

This show s now sold out.

Ross Noble: November 23 @ Music Hall

Comedy legend Ross Noble is heading back to Aberdeen with his new Jibber Jabber Jamboree show.

The Geordie funnyman is hitting the road next year on what will be his 21st solo stand-up tour – and has asked fans to join him for an “evening of inspired nonsense” at the Music Hall.

Tickets can be booked here.