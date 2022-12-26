Your guide to the big comedy gigs coming to Aberdeen in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Your guide to the big comedy gigs coming to Aberdeen in 2023

By Danica Ollerova
December 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 26, 2022, 7:28 pm
aberdeen comedy 2023
Russell Howard, Frankie Boyle, Dawn French and many other comedians will visit Aberdeen in 2023.

From the king of one-liners to a farmer-turned-comedian, a lot of funnymen and women will travel to Aberdeen in 2023 to bring laughter to the north-east.

Frankie Boyle, Russell Howard, Dawn French, Jim Smith and many more have already announced their upcoming gigs.

More will be joining the fun when the line-up for November’s Aberdeen International Comedy Festival is announced.

Here’s our pick of the top 10 comedy shows coming to Aberdeen in 2023.

Omid Djalili: January 28 @ Music Hall

aberdeen comedy 2023
Comedian Omid Djalili rescheduled his Aberdeen show to January. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Comedian Omid Djalili was forced to cancel his Aberdeen show back in October after flight chaos due to fog saw him stranded at Edinburgh Airport. Fellow comedian Dara O’Briain also had a show in Aberdeen the same day and Omid urged fans to enjoy his performance instead. He rescheduled his October date to January 28.

Tickets can be booked here.

Sara Pascoe: February 4 @ Music Hall

Comedian Sara Pascoe. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Sara decided she wanted to be famous when she was 14. Since then, she has auditioned for Barrymore, scared Pete Burns and ruined Hugh Grant’s birthday. Don’t miss her new tour Success Story when it finally arrives in Aberdeen.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Frankie Boyle: April 2-3 @ Music Hall

Frankie Boyle is bringing his Lap Of Shame tour to the Music Hall in Aberdeen. Image: Frankie Boyle.

The funnyman, renowned for his often controversial dark humour, will soon do a Lap Of Shame when he brings his much-anticipated tour to the Music Hall.

An acclaimed stand-up since 1995, Frankie first found widespread fame as one of the original regular panelists on Mock The Week when it began in 2005. He has since fronted his own TV shows, including his satirical chat show Frankie Boyle’s New World Order on BBC Two.

This show is now sold out.

Susie McCabe: May 25 @ The Tivoli

Susie McCabe will return to Aberdeen in 2023.
Susie McCabe will return to Aberdeen in 2023.

Scottish comedy sensation Susie McCabe will return to Aberdeen with her solo show.

Susie, who previously supported Frankie Boyle and Jason Manford on their tours, recently opened Kevin Bridges’ run of sell-out shows at P&J Live, performing in front of almost 40,000 north-east fans.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Russell Howard: July 8-9 @ Music Hall

Russell Howard is bringing his new show to Aberdeen’s Music Hall. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Good news for Russell Howard fans… the massively-popular comedian will play two dates in Aberdeen in July 2023. The stand-up came to fame on Mock The Week and later went on to present his own show, Russell Howard’s Good News on BBC Three and is now doing The Russell Howard Hour on Sky.

A very limited number of tickets can be booked here.

Jenny Eclair: September 6 @ The Tivoli

jenny eclair aberdeen
Comedian Jenny Eclair will return to Aberdeen with updated show. Image: Jenny Eclair.

Having hit 60, comedian Jenny Eclair will celebrate being younger than Madonna but will also confront a new decade of decrepitude when she returns to Aberdeen.

One of the country’s best-loved stand-up comedians has extended her tour due to popular demand. And with her previous Aberdeen show selling out, fans can look forward to seeing Jenny in the Granite City again in autumn next year.

Tickets can be booked here.

Tim Vine: September 12-13 @ The Tivoli

tim vine aberdeen
Comedian Tim Vine. Image: Supplied by Mint Of Montrose.

Comedian Tim Vine will bring a mountain of nonsense, daft one-liners, joyful songs, wobbly props and ridiculous humour to both Aberdeen and Inverness next year.

Not only is Tim the only person who has won the Best Joke at the Edinburgh Fringe award twice, but he also held the Guinness World Record for the most jokes (499) told in an hour for a decade (2004 – 2014).

Tickets for the Aberdeen show can be booked here. Click here for Inverness tickets.

Jim Smith: October 6 @ Music Hall

Comedian Jim Smith thrilled Aberdeen fans and will return for more comedy in 2023
Comedian Jim Smith thrilled Aberdeen fans. Image: Andrew Cawley.

Farmer comedian Jim Smith has added a third date at the Music Hall as Aberdeen fans snapped up all tickets for his October 2022 shows.

Following on from the huge success of his Back To The Teuchter tour, Perthshire funnyman Jim will don his checked shirt again when he returns to the north-east with his show The Hills Have Ayes.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Dawn French: October 26 @ Music Hall

Dawn French. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

The comedian’s new show title – Dawn French Is A Huge Twat – might raise some eyebrows but Dawn said it was “horribly accurate”.

She added: “There have been many times I have made stupid mistakes.

“I thought I might tell some of these buttock-clenching embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life.”

This show s now sold out.

Ross Noble: November 23 @ Music Hall

aberdeen comedy 2023
Ross Noble is bringing his new Jibber Jabber Jamboree show to Aberdeen’s Music Hall. Image: Supplied by KPPR.

Comedy legend Ross Noble is heading back to Aberdeen with his new Jibber Jabber Jamboree show.

The Geordie funnyman is hitting the road next year on what will be his 21st solo stand-up tour – and has asked fans to join him for an “evening of inspired nonsense” at the Music Hall.

Tickets can be booked here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Sir Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023 (Suzan Moore/PA)
From Rihanna to Eurovision: What to expect from the world of music in 2023
Harry told CBS of a ‘betrayal’ by Buckingham Palace (Andy Commins/PA)
Harry tells TV interviewer he wants his father and brother back
Kym Marsh was the 10th celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing (Prima UK/Nicky Johnston/PA)
Kym Marsh: There were times on Strictly when my anxiety threatened to take hold
Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit BBC show Happy Valley (Matt Squire/PA)
Happy Valley final series impresses with ‘powerhouse’ performances and writing
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 - including two final shows at…
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather related accident’ (Ian West/PA)
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather-related accident’
The Rovers Return, Coronation Street (Peter Byrne/PA)
New year on Corrie to bring shock, danger and a killer who has the…
Chris Kamara (PA)
Chris Kamara unmasked on new series of ITV1’s The Masked Singer
Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters has died (Phil McCarten/AP)
Pointer Sisters singer Anita dies aged 74

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
8
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
9
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
10
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler’s presence off Lewis

More from Press and Journal

A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented