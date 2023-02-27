Aberdeen’s crime writing festival Granite Noir attracts biggest-ever audience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen’s crime writing festival Granite Noir attracts biggest-ever audience

By Scott Begbie
February 27, 2023, 2:19 pm Updated: February 27, 2023, 2:33 pm
Granite Noir, which featured the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers, has had its most successful year year. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Granite Noir, which featured the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers, has had its most successful year year. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Granite Noir – Aberdeen’s crime writing festival – has been hailed as a resounding success after attracting its biggest-ever audience.

The event, which closed on Sunday evening, saw almost 15,000 people attending a range of talks, shows and exhibitions at venues across the city centre.

Gritty conversations, murderous music and gothic stories – including two shows at His Majesty’s Theatre – pulled in almost 11,500 people.

In addition, the Curriculum Of Crime exhibition at the Music Hall attracted 3,000 visitors helping to make this the most successful Granite Noir so far.

Val McDermid in conversation with Nicola Sturgeon during Granite Noir. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Granite Noir highlights included Val McDermid and Nicola Sturgeon

Highlights included a sold-out audience enjoying a lively conversation between Scotland’s Queen of Crime, Val McDermid and the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the Music Hall and Fast Show star Charlie Higson discussing his first adult crime novel in over 20 years at The Lemon Tree.

Meanwhile, celebrated folk musicians Rachel Newton and Lauren MacColl entranced their audience with a performance of Heal & Harrow in the atmospheric surroundings of the Kirk of St Nicholas.

Ben Torrie, director of programming and creative projects at Aberdeen Performing Arts, which produces the festival on behalf of Aberdeen City Libraries and Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives, hailed the success of the four-day event which welcomed more than 60 participants.

Charlie Higson was one of the highlights of Granite Noir. Image supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

“Granite Noir is a festival that is rooted in Aberdeen and has become a firm fixture in the annual cultural calendar,” said Ben.

“Not only are we introducing Aberdeen audiences to some of the finest crime fiction, and non-fiction writers around, but each year we create a diverse programme across other disciplines including film, theatre and music, all with a noir twist.

Granite Noir drew visitors from across Scotland, UK and Europe

“And that audience is not just from Aberdeen. Granite Noir welcomes visitors from across the UK, Europe and even further afield.”

This year’s festival attracted people from all over Scotland and the UK and as far afield as Switzerland, Germany, France, Poland and the USA, making it a truly international event.

They enjoyed events as diverse as supergroup the Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers rocking out at the Lemon Tree to Dr Kathyrn Harkup exploring the gadgets in James Bond – along with cocktails.

Crowds flocking to the Music Hall during Granite Noir. Image : Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Granite Noir hailed as opportunity to celebrate best of crime fiction

Councillor Martin Greig, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesman, said: “Granite Noir has provided another welcome opportunity to celebrate and enjoy the best of crime fiction.

“This event has become a much-loved literary festival giving pleasure to many, locals and visitors alike. The addition of historical events and materials gave interesting insights and added to the fun and learning over the weekend.”

