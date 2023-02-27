Aberdeen’s crime writing festival Granite Noir attracts biggest-ever audience

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Granite Noir – Aberdeen’s crime writing festival – has been hailed as a resounding success after attracting its biggest-ever audience.

The event, which closed on Sunday evening, saw almost 15,000 people attending a range of talks, shows and exhibitions at venues across the city centre.

Gritty conversations, murderous music and gothic stories – including two shows at His Majesty’s Theatre – pulled in almost 11,500 people.

In addition, the Curriculum Of Crime exhibition at the Music Hall attracted 3,000 visitors helping to make this the most successful Granite Noir so far.

Granite Noir highlights included Val McDermid and Nicola Sturgeon

Highlights included a sold-out audience enjoying a lively conversation between Scotland’s Queen of Crime, Val McDermid and the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the Music Hall and Fast Show star Charlie Higson discussing his first adult crime novel in over 20 years at The Lemon Tree.

Meanwhile, celebrated folk musicians Rachel Newton and Lauren MacColl entranced their audience with a performance of Heal & Harrow in the atmospheric surroundings of the Kirk of St Nicholas.

Ben Torrie, director of programming and creative projects at Aberdeen Performing Arts, which produces the festival on behalf of Aberdeen City Libraries and Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives, hailed the success of the four-day event which welcomed more than 60 participants.

“Granite Noir is a festival that is rooted in Aberdeen and has become a firm fixture in the annual cultural calendar,” said Ben.

“Not only are we introducing Aberdeen audiences to some of the finest crime fiction, and non-fiction writers around, but each year we create a diverse programme across other disciplines including film, theatre and music, all with a noir twist.

Granite Noir drew visitors from across Scotland, UK and Europe

“And that audience is not just from Aberdeen. Granite Noir welcomes visitors from across the UK, Europe and even further afield.”

This year’s festival attracted people from all over Scotland and the UK and as far afield as Switzerland, Germany, France, Poland and the USA, making it a truly international event.

They enjoyed events as diverse as supergroup the Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers rocking out at the Lemon Tree to Dr Kathyrn Harkup exploring the gadgets in James Bond – along with cocktails.

Granite Noir hailed as opportunity to celebrate best of crime fiction

Councillor Martin Greig, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesman, said: “Granite Noir has provided another welcome opportunity to celebrate and enjoy the best of crime fiction.

“This event has become a much-loved literary festival giving pleasure to many, locals and visitors alike. The addition of historical events and materials gave interesting insights and added to the fun and learning over the weekend.”

