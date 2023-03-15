5 must-see shows in this weekend’s Aberdeen Jazz Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is a wealth of shows across Aberdeen Jazz Festival ranging from traditional, smooth, swing and be-bop all the way to experimental free form jazz.

We’ve pored over the programme to pick out five to look out for as this superb event gets into full swing from Thursday March 17 to Sunday March 19.

Atom Eyes: The Blue Lamp, Friday March 17

Edinburgh-based collective Atom Eyes released genre-defying debut album Blue Into Gold last summer.

Atom Eyes are an exciting blend of jazz, neo-soul and funk are creating major waves within the Scottish music scene.

Singer Lissa Robertson’s stunning vocals are backed by a formidable rhythm section.

Atom Eyes consist of award-winning jazz pianist Alan Benzie, guitarist Fraser Christie, drummer Scott Jamieson and bassist Tom Wilkinson.

A single You Do You released last year featured Andris Mattson of Moonchild on trumpet.

Seb Rochford and Kit Downes: Queens Cross Church, Saturday March 18

Legendary Aberdonian jazz drummer Seb Rochford makes a welcome return to the Granite City.

A celebrated bandleader, drummer and percussionist Rochford will perform with pianist Kit Downes.

Rochford, who also played in Acoustic Ladyland, originally started performing in a punk band in the Granite City.

He then became the leader of the experimental jazz band Polar Bear who were twice nominated in the best album category at the Mercury Prize.

Rochford also recorded drums for Adele’s worldwide smash album 19.

The drummer will perform a poignant concert with Downes, having recently released the album A Short Diary.

The album is dedicated to Rochford’s father, Aberdeen poet Gerard Rochford, who passed away in 2019, and to his family.

Rochford wrote most of the music shortly after his father’s death.

Raf Ferrari Quartet: The Blue Lamp, Thursday March 23

Italian pianist, composer and bandleader Raf Ferrari will showcase a suite of new work.

It includes a suite of tracks dedicated to “The Seasons”.

At the Jazzit Awards in 2012 Ferrari’s release Venere e Marte was ranked among the 100 best albums of the year.

At The Blue Lamp there will be the unusual addition of a cello to the trio line-up of bass, drums and piano.

Ferrari’s quartet play with interesting time signatures.

He is joined by bass player Andrea Colella, drummer Claudio Sbrolli and cellist Vito Stano.

SoundBath: Bon Accord Baths, Saturday March 25

Performances in the unique setting of Bon Accord Baths.

Closed to the public since 2008 the iconic Bon Accord Baths will form a backdrop to two new and specially-commissioned short performances by cellist Juliette Lemoine and saxophonist Helena Kay.

Violin in the empty Bon Accord Baths in Aberdeen as part of the 2022 Aberdeen Jazz Festival. This is Victoria Fifield performing 'Echoes of Brighter Days' pic.twitter.com/YmWD5IVrlc — Jazz Scotland (@jazz_scotland) March 28, 2022

Not only is the setting stunning the acoustics of the cavernous Art Deco building also create an amazing aural experience.

Sound reverberates around the tiled wall and pool floor to create a natural amplifier.

Kay (saxophone) and Lemoine (cello) will each perform a specially commissioned 10-15 minute solo piece.

Multi-award-winning Scottish saxophonist Kay has performed with key groups such Calum Gourlay Quartet & Big Band and the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra.

Versatile cellist Lemoine burst onto the Scottish music scene in early 2023 with her debut album Soaring.

Fergus McCreadie and Matt Carmichael: The Blue Lamp, Saturday March 25

Pianist Fergus McCreadie and saxophonist Matt Carmichael are both finalists in the BBC Young Jazz Musician of The Year.

McCreadie is one of Scotland’s most acclaimed young musicians.

Recent album Forest Floor was shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury Prize and awarded Scottish Album of the Year.

A product of the thriving Glasgow jazz scene Carmichael’s debut album ‘Where Will The River Flow’ (2021) was released to critical acclaim.

There is a synergy in the playing of McCreadie and Carmichael that make their performance a must-see.

For more information on the Aberdeen Jazz Festival click here

