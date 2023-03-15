5 must-see shows in this weekend’s Aberdeen Jazz Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 must-see shows in this weekend’s Aberdeen Jazz Festival

By Sean Wallace
March 15, 2023, 5:00 pm
Bon Accord Baths will host a special Soundbath event as part of the Aberdeen Jazz Festival this weekend. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Jazz Festival
Bon Accord Baths will host a special Soundbath event as part of the Aberdeen Jazz Festival this weekend. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Jazz Festival

There is a wealth of shows across Aberdeen Jazz Festival ranging from traditional, smooth, swing and be-bop all the way to experimental free form jazz.

We’ve pored over the programme to pick out five to look out for as this superb event gets into full swing from Thursday March 17 to Sunday March 19.

Atom Eyes: The Blue Lamp, Friday March 17

Edinburgh-based collective Atom Eyes released genre-defying debut album Blue Into Gold last summer.

Atom Eyes are an exciting blend of jazz, neo-soul and funk are creating major waves within the Scottish music scene.

Singer Lissa Robertson’s stunning vocals are backed by a formidable rhythm section.

Atom Eyes consist of award-winning jazz pianist Alan Benzie, guitarist Fraser Christie, drummer Scott Jamieson and bassist Tom Wilkinson.

A single You Do You released last year featured Andris Mattson of Moonchild on trumpet.

Seb Rochford and Kit Downes: Queens Cross Church, Saturday March 18

Legendary Aberdonian jazz drummer Seb Rochford makes a welcome return to the Granite City.

A celebrated bandleader, drummer and percussionist Rochford will perform with pianist Kit Downes.

Rochford, who also played in Acoustic Ladyland, originally started performing in a punk band in the Granite City.

He then became the leader of the experimental jazz band Polar Bear who were twice nominated in the best album category at the Mercury Prize.

Legendary jazz drummer Seb Rochford.  Supplied by Aberdeen Jazz Festival

Rochford also recorded drums for Adele’s worldwide smash album 19.

The drummer will perform a poignant concert with Downes, having recently released the album A Short Diary.

The album is dedicated to Rochford’s father, Aberdeen poet Gerard Rochford, who passed away in 2019, and to his family.

Rochford wrote most of the music shortly after his father’s death.

Raf Ferrari Quartet: The Blue Lamp, Thursday March 23

Italian pianist, composer and bandleader Raf Ferrari will showcase a suite of new work.

It includes a suite of tracks dedicated to “The Seasons”.

At the Jazzit Awards in 2012 Ferrari’s release Venere e Marte was ranked among the 100 best albums of the year.

At The Blue Lamp there will be the unusual addition of a cello to the trio line-up of bass, drums and piano.

Ferrari’s quartet play with interesting time signatures.

He is joined by bass player Andrea Colella, drummer Claudio Sbrolli and cellist Vito Stano.

SoundBath: Bon Accord Baths, Saturday March 25

Performances in the unique setting of Bon Accord Baths.

Closed to the public since 2008 the iconic Bon Accord Baths will form a backdrop to two new and specially-commissioned short performances by cellist Juliette Lemoine and saxophonist Helena Kay.

Not only is the setting stunning the acoustics of the cavernous Art Deco building also create an amazing aural experience.

Sound reverberates around the tiled wall and pool floor to create a natural amplifier.

Kay (saxophone) and Lemoine (cello) will each perform a specially commissioned 10-15 minute solo piece.

Multi-award-winning Scottish saxophonist Kay has performed with key groups such Calum Gourlay Quartet & Big Band and the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra.

Versatile cellist Lemoine burst onto the Scottish music scene in early 2023 with her debut album Soaring.

Juliette Lemoine will perform in a unique show at Aberdeen’s iconic Bon Accord Baths. Image: Aberdeen Jazz Festival

Fergus McCreadie and Matt Carmichael: The Blue Lamp, Saturday March 25

Pianist Fergus McCreadie and saxophonist Matt Carmichael are both finalists in the BBC Young Jazz Musician of The Year.

McCreadie is one of Scotland’s most acclaimed young musicians.

Recent album Forest Floor was shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury Prize and awarded Scottish Album of the Year.

A product of the thriving Glasgow jazz scene Carmichael’s debut album ‘Where Will The River Flow’ (2021) was released to critical acclaim.

There is a synergy in the playing of McCreadie and Carmichael that make their performance a must-see.

For more information on the Aberdeen Jazz Festival click here

