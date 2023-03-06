Werq The World: RuPaul’s Drag Race queens to sashay to P&J Live, including Aberdeen-raised Rose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Werq The World: RuPaul’s Drag Race queens to sashay to P&J Live, including Aberdeen-raised Rose

By Danica Ollerova
March 6, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 6, 2023, 8:04 pm
RuPaul's Drag Race - Werq The World is heading for Aberdeen
RuPaul's Drag Race - Werq The World. All images: Supplied by P&J Live.

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Werq The World will sashay to Aberdeen’s P&J Live later this year.

The largest drag show in the world will be heading to arenas across the UK and Ireland for 12 huge glittering shows featuring fan-favourite drag queens from the US, including Aberdeen-raised Rosé who is now based in New York.

Aberdeen fans can look forward to an evening of endless extravaganza when the tour visits P&J Live later this year, after kicking things off in Cardiff,

This is the fifth iteration of the ground-breaking tour in the UK, with the 2022 show visiting the popular north-east venue in May.

Will you be booking tickets to see RuPaul’s Drag Race – Werq The World in Aberdeen?

Drag queens ready to wow Aberdeen fans

This year, fans are invited to join season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall and season 10 winner Aquaria, along with Rose, Angeria, Bosco, Daya Betty, Kandy Muse and Ginger Minj as they are unknowingly trapped in the Netwerq where you need to “free your mind and prepare to be wowed”.

“We can’t wait to welcome the queens as they sashay their way to entertain the crowds of the north-east of Scotland,” said Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live.

“With Rose originally hailing from Peterculter, we’re sure the local fans will provide her with a huge warm welcome back to Aberdeen.

“From outrageous moves to unbelievable costumes, start your engines because this is going to be one hell of a party.”

Rose, is a Scottish-American drag queen and singer based in Manhattan and is best known for competing on the 13th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, in the US.

Born in Greenock, as a young child Rose’s family moved to Aberdeen, where the popular drag artist grew up. At the age of 10, the family moved to Houston, Texas, where Rose’s parents still live.

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring at Cuffe and Taylor which is behind the UK tour, said: “These shows will be exciting, cheeky, outrageous and hugely entertaining – everything you’d expect from the worldwide phenomenon that is RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Werq The World will visit Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday October 14 2023. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday March 10 at pandjlive.com. The venue pre-sale will start 24 hours earlier.

