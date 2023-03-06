Werq The World: RuPaul’s Drag Race queens to sashay to P&J Live, including Aberdeen-raised Rose

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Werq The World will sashay to Aberdeen’s P&J Live later this year.

The largest drag show in the world will be heading to arenas across the UK and Ireland for 12 huge glittering shows featuring fan-favourite drag queens from the US, including Aberdeen-raised Rosé who is now based in New York.

Aberdeen fans can look forward to an evening of endless extravaganza when the tour visits P&J Live later this year, after kicking things off in Cardiff,

This is the fifth iteration of the ground-breaking tour in the UK, with the 2022 show visiting the popular north-east venue in May.

Drag queens ready to wow Aberdeen fans

This year, fans are invited to join season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall and season 10 winner Aquaria, along with Rose, Angeria, Bosco, Daya Betty, Kandy Muse and Ginger Minj as they are unknowingly trapped in the Netwerq where you need to “free your mind and prepare to be wowed”.

“We can’t wait to welcome the queens as they sashay their way to entertain the crowds of the north-east of Scotland,” said Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live.

“With Rose originally hailing from Peterculter, we’re sure the local fans will provide her with a huge warm welcome back to Aberdeen.

“From outrageous moves to unbelievable costumes, start your engines because this is going to be one hell of a party.”

Rose, is a Scottish-American drag queen and singer based in Manhattan and is best known for competing on the 13th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, in the US.

Born in Greenock, as a young child Rose’s family moved to Aberdeen, where the popular drag artist grew up. At the age of 10, the family moved to Houston, Texas, where Rose’s parents still live.

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring at Cuffe and Taylor which is behind the UK tour, said: “These shows will be exciting, cheeky, outrageous and hugely entertaining – everything you’d expect from the worldwide phenomenon that is RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Werq The World will visit Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday October 14 2023. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday March 10 at pandjlive.com. The venue pre-sale will start 24 hours earlier.

