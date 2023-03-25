TV review: Ted Lasso in the relegation zone with new series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

TV review: Ted Lasso in the relegation zone with new series

It’s now so mediocre I’m questioning whether I was right to be so positive about the show when it first aired.

The new series of Ted Lasso doesn't reach the heights of the first season. Image: Apple TV+
By Ewan Cameron

The drop in quality between Ted Lasso season one and the latest series really is quite a sight to behold.

It’s now so mediocre I’m questioning whether I was right to be so positive about the show when it first aired at the height of the pandemic.

Ted Lasso’s unapologetic brand of optimism and focus on kindness was just the tonic TV audiences needed during those dark days of lockdown and the Jason Sudeikis-fronted series became a global word-of-mouth success because of it.

But by the time the second season rolled around, Ted’s homespun cheeriness and folksy positivity seemed more forced and, I’m ashamed to say, I found him a slightly irritating character. (Maybe that says more about me than him, I’ll admit).

That series was patchy at best and ended with a completely left-field twist, that saw mild-mannered AFC Richmond assistant coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) transformed, almost overnight, into a snarling, literally spitting, villain.

Ted Lasso.

As season three begins, Nate’s improbable and unsatisfying story arc continues apace as we find him promoted to head coach of rival club West Ham United where he has become even more comically unpleasant.

Quite why the creators of Ted Lasso chose to do this with the series’ most innocent character, I’ll never know, although it feels like a heavy-handed attempt to create a redemption storyline for someone who didn’t need to be redeemed.

If the makers of Ted Lasso had ended things after the first series, we’d be talking fondly about the show for years to come.

To use a football analogy, it burst into the top flight in its first competitive season but has struggled to maintain its form ever since.

This more-is-more approach – complete with lashings and lashings of saccharine sentiment – has caused the series to drop into the relegation zone and turned it into something to be endured, rather than enjoyed.

