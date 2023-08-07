Pip-pip, onk-onk! In the Night Garden comes to Aberdeen

If you’ve had kids in the last 15 years, chances are that Iggle Piggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends have at some point been a part of your daily routine.

My third child, aged three, is as obsessed with all things Ninky Nonk, Pinky Ponk, tombliboo and pontipine as her older siblings were.

What a treat then to be able to take her to His Majesty’s Theatre for In the Night Garden Live.

The show’s five-month UK tour reached Aberdeen with four performances at the weekend.

In the Night Garden is arguably British television’s most popular programme for young kids, alongside Peppa Pig.

A big part of its attraction is its magical, dream-like element. So to see that world brought to life in our own iconic theatre setting was, if the look on my daughter’s face is anything to go by, mesmerising.

In the Night Garden show coming to Aberdeen is like being ‘there in the garden’

With full-size costumes, magical puppets, enchanting music and breathtaking projections, this was a whole lot more than being plonked in front of the TV.

The best way I could describe it is that you’re there in the garden for an extended episode. This one is ‘Iggle Piggle’s Busy Day’. As with the TV episodes, everything is guided by the calming voice of Sir Derek Jacobi.

The live show sticks closely to the format of the TV show. Kids know these characters so well, and get to meet them all during the performance. Seeing them brought to life is an extraordinary experience for them.

And at just under an hour long, it is perfect for younger kids.

My little one stayed focused throughout the performance. She didn’t get bored or tired, just sat glued to the action the whole time.

And believe me, it takes a lot for her to sit still for 45 minutes to an hour.

Flying pinky-ponk

Mind you, it was certainly a more boisterous crowd than most shows I’ve seen at HMT. Clearly everyone was having a good time.

Particularly when the pinky-ponk flew over the audience – I still haven’t worked out how they did that.

In the Night Garden Live has been a feature at theatres up and down the country for more than a decade now.

And given the look of wonder on kids’ faces at HMT at the weekend, its popularity shows no sign of waning. Indeed, there’s something timeless about both the TV show and it’s theatre version.

In the Night Garden Live executive producer Oliver Seadon said: “When I talk to teenagers now, who were kids then, they say they still remember seeing the show 10 years ago.

“That feels really satisfying, that we’ve helped make these memories for over a million people.”

Including those at His Majesty’s Theatre at the weekend.

Pip-pip, onk-onk!