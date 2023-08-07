Pip-pip, onk-onk! In the Night Garden comes to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

Pip-pip, onk-onk! In the Night Garden comes to Aberdeen

Iconic show still has it, if the little faces at His Majesty's Theatre are anything to go by.

In the Night Garden Live came to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
By Calum Petrie

If you’ve had kids in the last 15 years, chances are that Iggle Piggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends have at some point been a part of your daily routine.

My third child, aged three, is as obsessed with all things Ninky Nonk, Pinky Ponk, tombliboo and pontipine as her older siblings were.

What a treat then to be able to take her to His Majesty’s Theatre for In the Night Garden Live.

The show’s five-month UK tour reached Aberdeen with four performances at the weekend.

In the Night Garden is arguably British television’s most popular programme for young kids, alongside Peppa Pig.

A big part of its attraction is its magical, dream-like element. So to see that world brought to life in our own iconic theatre setting was, if the look on my daughter’s face is anything to go by, mesmerising.

In the Night Garden show coming to Aberdeen is like being ‘there in the garden’

With full-size costumes, magical puppets, enchanting music and breathtaking projections, this was a whole lot more than being plonked in front of the TV.

The best way I could describe it is that you’re there in the garden for an extended episode. This one is ‘Iggle Piggle’s Busy Day’. As with the TV episodes, everything is guided by the calming voice of Sir Derek Jacobi.

The live show sticks closely to the format of the TV show. Kids know these characters so well, and get to meet them all during the performance. Seeing them brought to life is an extraordinary experience for them.

And at just under an hour long, it is perfect for younger kids.

My little one stayed focused throughout the performance. She didn’t get bored or tired, just sat glued to the action the whole time.

And believe me, it takes a lot for her to sit still for 45 minutes to an hour.

Flying pinky-ponk

Mind you, it was certainly a more boisterous crowd than most shows I’ve seen at HMT. Clearly everyone was having a good time.

Particularly when the pinky-ponk flew over the audience – I still haven’t worked out how they did that.

In the Night Garden Live has been a feature at theatres up and down the country for more than a decade now.

And given the look of wonder on kids’ faces at HMT at the weekend, its popularity shows no sign of waning. Indeed, there’s something timeless about both the TV show and it’s theatre version.

Look out, it’s the pinky-ponk! Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

In the Night Garden Live executive producer Oliver Seadon said: “When I talk to teenagers now, who were kids then, they say they still remember seeing the show 10 years ago.

“That feels really satisfying, that we’ve helped make these memories for over a million people.”

Including those at His Majesty’s Theatre at the weekend.

Pip-pip, onk-onk!

Conversation